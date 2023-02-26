The Chivas del Guadalajara they entered the field of the Universitario to measure forces against the Tigers. In a well-worked game, the rojiblancos were victorious with a score of 2-1.
The dressing room goal made it Sergio FloresThis was due to a set piece where ‘Pocho’ Guzmán put in the pass for the midfielder to open the scoring at minute 1′ of play.
Minutes later, Chivas continued looking for Guzmán’s door, and thanks to his reflexes, he was able to save his goal on line.
Although the prison continued and the second goal for those led by Paunovic was not long in coming. The Mexican striker Ronaldo Cisneros He shot from medium distance to beat the Argentine goalkeeper.
Already for the complementary part, the university students turned to the front to try to get the goal that would bring them closer on the scoreboard.
This was the reaction on Twitter
The fans are more excited than ever with the good pace of the Guadalajara team.
The memes did not wait.
Some know that the Serbian Paunovic’s team is going with everything for the title of the contest.
The fans are happy with the performance that Veljko Paunovic has had.
The fans are motivated and hopeful for the good work of the team on the pitch.
Still others remembered the grand finale of 2017, when the Sacred Flock defeated the royals and kept the title.
The ‘Chicote’ Calderón was recognized for his performance shown in the field.
