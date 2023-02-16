Chivas was finally able to win the akron stadium by coming back from 2-1 to Xolos de Tijuana, with a brace from the captain Victor Guzmandespite the advantage achieved by the Argentine Federico Lertorain Matchday 7 of Liga MX.
Despite the victory of the Sacred Flock, in Twitter It was continually commented on how bad the team’s strikers are. Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Rios and Jesus ‘Tepa’ Gonzalez they started without being able to score once again, although roni He was in charge of getting the first rojiblanco penalty.
The controversy was not lacking either, since some expressed that both penalties were a gift for Guadalajara, from the journalist Gustavo Velazquez de Leon and the referee Felipe Ramos RizoBut in the end we know that each referee has his criteria in this league.
Nevertheless, Chivas He continues to play poorly, since he continues to not convince, but what stood out was the victory, apart from the personality and leadership that he continues to demonstrate The Pocho since their arrival in the fold, helping them to be installed for now in fifth place in the general table with twelve points.
The decisions of the Serbian strategist Veljko Paunovic were pointed out, by once again making changes to the starting eleven to allow players who made mistakes to enter, such as Sergio Flores, Jesus Sanchez and Riverswithout neglecting the fact that it places them in positions that some are unaware of and have not yet accepted.
One of the positive things was that Chivas was able to beat a team led by michael herrera in the regular season, something that normally costs him a lot, so much so that it took ten years. Adding three was unpredictable for others because the club is missing its best men, who are injured and out of circulation.
In the end, the most worrying issue continues to be the attack, hoping that there will be a solution soon, also many fans do not stop accepting that it is played in a horrible way and only the least worst won, apart from some highlighted that little by little Alan Mozo the level that he came to demonstrate with the cougars.
