Chivas made their debut on the wrong foot at home, as they were overcome 1-2 by Toluca on Date 3 of Clausura 2023, of Liga MX. El Rebaño went ahead with an own goal from the Chilean Valber Huertabut in the second half the Paraguayan appeared Carlos Gonzalez Y Marcel Ruiz.
This was the first defeat of the Guadalajara in the semester, something that already sparked criticism of the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovicespecially because after a great first half, the team became destabilized in the second period, especially due to the absence of Victor Guzmanwho started with the captain’s badge.
As expected, at the end of the match, the rojiblanco team left booed by their fans. Likewise, on social networks the issue of how the team broke down with the changes of blow that the helmsman launched was touched on, especially when he took out the littlewho was giving a good meeting, since Chivas it looked totally different and inoperative.
For many it was evident that the Sacred Flock was collapsing, losing dynamics, letting the choriceros take control of the ball, causing the Guadalajara team to back down, where they showed defensive deficiencies, with great errors of Jesus Chiquetewho missed the mark on both goals.
Despite the defeat, experts say that Chivas It looked much better than in the last two days, although in programs like ‘The last word’ They highlighted that they are very far from what they showed in preseason, so there is still a lot to be done, apart from Paunovic He has not improved on the issue of adjustments, something that also failed him against striped Y saint Louis.
At times a midfield was seen standing well with The Pocho, Fernando Beltran Y ruben gonzalez, with all three coming out of change in the plugin; Others point out that a penalty was not scored in favor of Chivas after a hand from the Colombian Andres Mosquerawithout leaving aside that it was the worst match that has been seen in chiquete.
Added to Magician Y chiqueteanother of those mentioned was Carlos Cisneros, who made it 2-0 with a header in the first half, however, sent the ball down one side. Other news was that the Devils finally they were able to win akron stadium after ten years, because they could not come out with the three points in the regular phase.
“A lot of show in the stadium, but Akron doesn’t matter, anyone gets points from you, from which a clear one failed, the defense was bad and the DT with changes that ended the good game, Chivas fell. We barely beat Monterrey, SL tied us and Toluca defeated us, we’re going down.”It was the opinion of a fan.
Added to that, allan torres He was criticized when he mentioned that he does not have a level even for the tapatioBesides, the chiva brothers regretted that a big team has such bad forwards, as well as some defenders who have acted badly as Gilberto Sepulveda Y Alejandro Mayorga. In the end, everyone sees the same thing as always, a project that will lead nowhere because you don’t have the best.
