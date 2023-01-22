FIRST DEFEAT IN THE AKRON! 😮 Toluca defeated Chivas at their own home, this being Guadalajara’s first failure in the Clausura 2023.#Toluca #Chivas #LigaMX #Closure2023 pic.twitter.com/FByhAnnN2F – TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes) January 22, 2023

As expected, at the end of the match, the rojiblanco team left booed by their fans. Likewise, on social networks the issue of how the team broke down with the changes of blow that the helmsman launched was touched on, especially when he took out the littlewho was giving a good meeting, since Chivas it looked totally different and inoperative.

“THESE CHIVAS ARE VERY FAR FROM WHAT THEY SHOWED IN THE PRE-SEASON” 🤯🚨#LUP El Rebaño fell 1-2 against Toluca and @ruubenrod He considers that the rojiblanco team had a lot to owe on the third date of the MX League. pic.twitter.com/0rDdYewGT6 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 22, 2023

Despite the defeat, experts say that Chivas It looked much better than in the last two days, although in programs like ‘The last word’ They highlighted that they are very far from what they showed in preseason, so there is still a lot to be done, apart from Paunovic He has not improved on the issue of adjustments, something that also failed him against striped Y saint Louis.

Added to Magician Y chiqueteanother of those mentioned was Carlos Cisneros, who made it 2-0 with a header in the first half, however, sent the ball down one side. Other news was that the Devils finally they were able to win akron stadium after ten years, because they could not come out with the three points in the regular phase.

Added to that, allan torres He was criticized when he mentioned that he does not have a level even for the tapatioBesides, the chiva brothers regretted that a big team has such bad forwards, as well as some defenders who have acted badly as Gilberto Sepulveda Y Alejandro Mayorga. In the end, everyone sees the same thing as always, a project that will lead nowhere because you don’t have the best.

