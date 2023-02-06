The Chivas del Guadalajara They received a visit from Querétaro in the game of the fifth date of Mexican soccer.
In a match that seemed to be pending due to the weakness of the rival, those led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic rescued a valuable 1-1 draw.
The game was locked and with few opportunities in both goals. At minute 80′, goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez made a mistake in a shot that had nothing on it, his hands folded and the ball fell half inside and half outside the goal line. The whistler considered the goal for the Queretaros as good.
When it seemed that the game would end like this, at 91′ Alejandro Mayorga appeared, who took advantage of an excellent pass from a corner kick to finish off with a header and equalize the score. That was how the whistler whistled the end of the match with a 1-1 draw.
