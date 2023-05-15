Chivas became the last team to get their ticket to the Clausura 2023 semifinal, beating Atlas 1-0 in the second leg, leaving the overall score tied 1-1, although due to better position in the table they advanced to the next round.
The only goal of the rainy night at Akron was the work of Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, who headed home Alexis Vega’s pass from a corner kick. Now, the rojiblanco team will face the Águilas del América in the National Classic.
The bad news in the Clásico Tapatío did not wait. And it is that after 5 minutes of the game the soccer player Jeremy Márquez felt a physical discomfort and had to leave the exchange, to be replaced by his teammate Edgar Zaldívar.
Forward Alexis Vega missed one of the most important of the game. In a good play by Isaac Brizuela, he traced his pass to the center of the area, however, the attacker failed to contact correctly and the ball went wide.
The Mexican defender Jesús Orozco saved from the line a clear goal play by the striker Jurlio Furch.
The Argentine took goalkeeper Jiménez to leave the door open and shoot, however, at that moment Chiquete appeared, who dived, extending his left leg and sending the ball into a corner kick.
In the complementary part, in a play where striker Roberto Alvarado fights for the ball inside the area, at that moment the ball hits the hand of the Atlas defender.
The whistle did not rely on the video assistance and the VAR allowed the action to continue.
With Gilberto Sepúlveda’s goal, the Akron Stadium erupted in a shout from the fans who celebrated the goal that put them with a foot and a half in the semifinal of the tournament.
One of the heroes of the game was the Mexican goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez, who on two occasions worked hard to avoid the goal in his own net.
In the final minutes those led by coach Benjamín Mora were centimeters from the goal, however, the post ended up playing against them.
What a great match that awaits us in the semifinals, when América and Chivas face each other for the ticket to the grand final. The first game will be at Akron and the return game at Azteca.
The winning club of the game between América and Chivas will face one of the two northern clubs, Monterrey and Tigres, who will meet in the Clásico Regio.
