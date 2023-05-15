Final Score!!@Chivas he beat Atlas and by criteria of position in the Table, he is in Semis.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Closure2023 pic.twitter.com/ExohxbiuGJ — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 15, 2023

The Argentine took goalkeeper Jiménez to leave the door open and shoot, however, at that moment Chiquete appeared, who dived, extending his left leg and sending the ball into a corner kick.

The whistle did not rely on the video assistance and the VAR allowed the action to continue.

AMERICA 🦅 Vs 🐐 CHIVAS! NATIONAL CLASSIC IN SEMIFINALS. pic.twitter.com/ibjyvprQcL — renacova (@renacova) May 15, 2023