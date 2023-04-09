Club Deportivo Guadalajara returned to winning ways by beating Rayos de Necaxa 1-0 at home with a goal from pavel perez on the corresponding day 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
With this result, the Guadalajara team continues with hopes of advancing directly to the Liguilla, being one of the best four in the regular season and currently registering 25 points.
In this way, we show you the reactions that have arisen through Twitter, after the victory of the rojiblanco team that has them in the qualifying zone.
Today was one of those games in which no matter how poorly played, in the end an individuality defined the result and the Flock was able to keep the three points for a solitary goal, since the rojiblanco team had a disastrous performance except for some elements that were one of the best in the game.
Despite the result, a large part of the rojiblanca fans are dissatisfied with the team’s performance and they did not hesitate to express it on social networks.
Indeed, Waiter had breakfast at cafu Prior to facing the Rayos, the Mexican defender was key in the performance of the team that achieved an important victory, had many arrivals up front and was solid at the back. In the end, he was recognized as Man of the Match.
without the presence of Miguel Jimenez in the goal, this afternoon in Guadalajara the Flock would not have obtained three units, especially for the stupendous save he made in compensation that could well have been the equalizer for the Rayos.
The renowned journalist ESPN, david faitelsonrecognized that although the Guadalajara team did not play in the best way and without convincing, the reality is that they are very close to going directly to the Liguilla even with the squad they have.
