Leon had gone 10 games in a row without losing in Liga MX? The Fiera did not fall at home since February? Well, Chivas appeared to Los Esmeraldas. And the herd got into the TOP 3 of the MX League. Right now, they are in the direct zone of the Liguilla. TRIUMPH.

📷 @Chivas pic.twitter.com/t0J7SxqdA5

– Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) April 16, 2023