Club Deportivo Guadalajara achieved its second consecutive victory by beating Panzas Verdes de León 0-2 at home with goals from pavel perez and Fernando Gonzalez on the corresponding day 15 of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
With this result, the team from Guadalajara continues with hopes of advancing to the Liguilla directly, being one of the best four in the regular season and currently registering 28 points.
In this way, we show you the reactions that have emerged through Twitter, after the victory of the rojiblanco team that has them in the qualifying zone and with full confidence in the final stretch.
The chivahermanos are recognizing the work of the Serbian strategist Veljko Paunovic, the coach who arrived from Europe for this tournament is taking the potatoes out of the fire, taking into account that the team does not have a nominal ‘9’ of confidence and a defense that has given many inconsistencies.
Despite vega He has not scored a goal since his return to the fields, he has been decisive for the positive results of the team and against the Fiera he has not been the exception and for the fans he has not gone unnoticed. Today he was the author of the two assists on goals.
The Sacred Flock gave a great exhibition against the Fiera and has been highlighted by its followers who are happy and enthusiastic about the great level they have had in the final stretch of the regular season.
The Guadalajara team ended the positive streak of the emerald team that had gone 10 games in a row without losing and had not known defeat at home since February.
The comments of david faitelson They cannot be missing and it is that he regularly does not have the rojiblanco team in his good comments, but with tonight’s victory he dedicated several tweets to him highlighting his performance and described his season as a season.
After the exceptional performance on date 15, Alexis Vega He was recognized as the best player of the match and it is that without his masterful passes for goal it would not have been possible to win the three points.
