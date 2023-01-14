Nightmare night for Chivas! ❌ No goals at Alfonso Lastras

❌ Alexis Vega injury

❌ Goal disallowed in the last minute Relive the draw against Atlético San Luis 👀 You live the best of Liga MX on Star+ pic.twitter.com/N4mj2qxpIR – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) January 14, 2023

on the social network Twitter Several things stood out, one of them is that the two reinforcements, Victor Guzman Y Daniel Riosthey have not even debuted, although during the press conference the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He revealed that it is due to lack of rhythm.

DON’T USE THEM! 🇦🇹😨 While Chivas got stuck and let 2 points escape after drawing against 10 for San Luis, Paunovic left ‘Pocho’ Guzmán and Daniel Ríos on the bench. ➡️ And Pérez Bouquet, not even summoned, breaks it in Expansión: Today he scored a double and 2 assists vs Atlante. pic.twitter.com/4Lmc7RMikS – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 14, 2023

The fans were very bitter because they did not see any good center, any outstanding play, with players who did not want the ball because it seemed they were afraid and were clouded by seeing one more. All these themes used for the famous memes.

Bitch, damn, bastard and intolerable despair to see @Chivas !!!!!!!

Not a fucking good center, without plays, without idea, without movements, no lump wanted the ball, WITH ONE LESS PLAYER and BEING THE SAN LUIS… pic.twitter.com/WNh87usqRU — Enrique Ovando (@EnriqueOvando8) January 14, 2023

Undoubtedly the most commented topic was the injury of vega, who is considered the best player on the team. Therefore, there is an alarming concern because without his presence everything would be worse. However, it will be until next Monday when the seriousness of his injury is known.

FINAL Saint Louis 0-0 @Chivas Bad result for the herd, he let the game go against 10 for more than 70mins. It is not understood that you reinforce yourself with “Pocho” and do not put him in, they took Cone out when he was arriving and the team only played to cross, no shots. Bad today Pauno!! — Lord VanChis ♔♛ (@IvanChis33) January 14, 2023