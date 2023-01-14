Guadalajara added a point in Matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023, of Liga MX, after a scoreless draw against Atlético San Luis in the Alfonso Lastras Stadiumdespite having had an extra man from minute 15 due to the expulsion of the Uruguayan Juan Manuel Sanabria.
It seems that the Guadalajara team ran out of ideas after being left with one more element, since they generated very little up front, with somewhat inexplicable changes, apart from their discomfort, they lost Alexis Vega due to injury at minute 54, without yet having a diagnosis.
on the social network Twitter Several things stood out, one of them is that the two reinforcements, Victor Guzman Y Daniel Riosthey have not even debuted, although during the press conference the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He revealed that it is due to lack of rhythm.
Evidently there was much lamentation to see that the Guadalajara He had an extra man from the first half without being taken advantage of, classifying what the European helmsman had done as disappointing, several even commented that the locals played much better with ten and proposed more.
The fans were very bitter because they did not see any good center, any outstanding play, with players who did not want the ball because it seemed they were afraid and were clouded by seeing one more. All these themes used for the famous memes.
After seeing the disaster that the Flock has been in these first two days, it is also requested to include the homegrown players who are doing things well in the tapatioof the expansion leagueWhat Sebastian Perez Bouquet, Alejandro Organist Y Zahid Munoz.
Undoubtedly the most commented topic was the injury of vega, who is considered the best player on the team. Therefore, there is an alarming concern because without his presence everything would be worse. However, it will be until next Monday when the seriousness of his injury is known.
“A real disappointment”, “My eyes hurt from watching them play horrible”, “The same as always, spectacular preseason and a disgusting performance in the tournament. A lousy tactical approach and choice of headlines and changes not to mention. Another mid-tournament coach”are some comments.
