The Champions League this week closed with victories for Borussia Dortmund and Benfica. Chelsea have been better than the Germans but have not managed to score a single goal, while Benfica have done their homework and, except for surprise, will be in the quarterfinals.
Benfica has a foot and a half in the quarterfinals
Despite being a surprise for many, Benfica is practically in the quarterfinals. The Portuguese team has lost its great star in this winter market, Enzo Fernández, but even so, barring a catastrophe, it will be in the hype of the quarterfinals.
Karim Adeyemi’s great goal
Great goal from the new rising star of Borussia Dortmund. The German’s start to the campaign was not entirely good, but since he has settled in the team he has begun to show that he is a future great star. At 21, he is already being decisive in Champions League qualifiers. The goal that he scores today going from goal to goal is fabulous.
Beautiful tifo of the Borussia Dortmund fans
This was the precious typhus that the Borussia Dortmund fans presented to their team. Without a doubt, they are the fans who best represent their club’s love for football.
To this day no one can stand up to them. The atmosphere that is breathed in the Signal Iduna Park is unique.
The typhus phrase reads as follows: “And every time it was worth being by your side… the journey will continue forever.”
Good game for Chelsea despite the defeat
Don’t be fooled by the result or by anyone’s opinion, the match that the London team completed today is quite good. Under normal circumstances (they have failed too much) they would have left Dortmund with a more than positive result. We’ll see what happens on the return.
