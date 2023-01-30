The Professional Soccer League began in Argentina and in the last match of the weekend, Boca, the last champion, faced Atlético Tucumán at La Bombonera and the match ended 1-0 with a goal from Óscar Romero in a very stuck and very little entertaining for the viewer.
Xeneize, being one of the most important teams in Argentina, has a great impact on all social networks and everything that happens on the field of play is transferred to social networks, especially Twitter. Next we review what the party left in the bird’s social network:
Given the lack of emotion in the match, the fans left messages like this, making it clear that Hugo Ibarra’s team did not play their best football in their debut.
The forward was a starter and showed a new haircut that was very different from what we were used to before and the memes did not take long to appear instantly.
The historic goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team added his first minutes under the Xeneize goal at La Bombonera and had his first great save that aroused praise from Boca fans.
In the middle of the match, the rapporteur of the match made a rude mistake and on Twitter the fans did not forgive him and even commented on this situation with surprise.
As in all Argentine soccer fields, the World Cup was present in the prelude at the start of the game in a spectacular tribute to the title obtained at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The young players of Xeneize have the fans’ bench and celebrated them with the classic meme of the “El Chiringuito” program.
The Paraguayan scored the winning goal and made the classic celebration of Juan Román Riquelme. After the game, the Paraguayan clarified that the idol Xeneize had called him before the match to wish him luck.
#Twitter #reacted #Bocas #debut #Atlético #Tucumán #Professional #Soccer #League
Leave a Reply