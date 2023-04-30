He FC Barcelona prepared everything for this league match against Betis in The league. Even when he came from falling defeated 1-2 against him Vallecano Ray as a visitor, Xavi Hernandez He was forced to shake his players, reactivate and reconfigure the ‘blackboard’ to face this match that on paper, was painted as complex due to the full context. Betis has always been a strong rival, who knows how to play and propose from minute one in all their matches, not to mention that, since the arrival of the engineer Manuel Pellegrinithe team has shown some improvement although it is not reflected so much in the position of the table.
The party began with a lot of intensity on the part of the culés. The fact of having the four midfielders on the field offered more solutions to a Xavi who was beginning to feel the rhythm of the game. The first goal fell in minute 14′ with a header from andreas christensen, who would return to the starting lineup after being injured for more than a month. The second goal fell in minute 36′, from the feet of Lewandowskithe third goal came thanks to raphinha and finally the game ended in the same way, despite the fact that the culés had numerous more occasions to increase the result much more.
People, as usual, reacted to the victory of their team and we, below, we bring the most ingenious memes and comments for this match against Betis in the League.
Xavi’s team is preparing for the next challenge, getting one more victory and savoring the title of the highest Spanish competition; The league. It won’t be easy, but he has everything ready to get the biggest prize that is already outlined in the club’s general objectives.
#Twitter #reacted #Barcelonas #victory #Betis #LaLiga
Leave a Reply