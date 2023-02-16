Everything served to see the best game of the day of the Europa League, between the FC Barcelona of Xavi Hernandez and the Manchester Utd of Erik Tenhagin it SpotifyCamp Nou. On paper, everything indicated that it would be a high-intensity game, very tactical and played. Both teams came to the match in the best way since both have been able to achieve regularity in their domestic competitions.
The first half was very disputed, with options for both teams to score. Some clearer than others. Pedri was injured in the first half, leaving the alarms on in the culé team. The party had an impressive flight, in such a way that not even to turn to the other side. The goals ended up falling and the match was tied.
And as usual, people reacted everywhere, on social media. Some fans decided to express their thoughts through the wittiest and funniest memes on Twitter.
One of the most controversial episodes of the game was a penalty not awarded to Barcelona for a handball in the Brazilian Fred’s area. People immediately jumped to denounce this fact on the networks and these are some tweets that have been collected.
Another of those who stood out in the match for having scored a goal was Raphinha. But not only for having scored the goal, but also for the obvious annoyance he felt when he was substituted. Xavi sat him down in a change for Ferran Torres. Here’s the reaction from Twitter:
People finally understood that not having lost is also a good result for Barça, even though it was a great match for both parties.
Xavi’s team will have to visit England to clash again with Manchester United for Europa League duties. It will not be easy and everything points to another open game for both teams.
