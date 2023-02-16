🔵🔴 Sergi Roberto, in @MovistarFootball after the match against @ManUtd

🤨 “He was very close to me, it seemed like a hand to me. I told the referee to check”

😠 “He said that he had checked and that it was not a hand, that he had them stuck”

📻#PartidazoCOPE

— The great match of COPE (@partidazocope) February 16, 2023