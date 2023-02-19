He FC Barcelona He had everything ready to receive Cádiz on matchday number 22 of LaLiga. It was a game with a special touch, since the balance pointed slightly towards the yellow team. The team of Xaviin the last matches against the Cadizhad not been able to get a victory and it is for that reason that this encounter had a different flavor.
Barça had just played a match of great intensity and voltage against the Manchester Utd of Erik Tenhag in the europa leaguebut it was time to continue adding in the league to widen the distances with his main rival, the real Madrid.
Xavi’s team began the first half dominating their rival, controlling almost all aspects of the game and when the last minutes came to end the first half, the can was opened in favor of the Catalans. Sergi Roberto scored the first goal, in a spectacular play that a devilish ferran torres did. Then, to close the first half with a flourish, the Polish Robert Lewandowski He achieved the long-awaited sacred cry and sealed the match that was already 2-0.
The fans, full of joy, did not stop sharing with everyone what they felt through social networks and it was not for less. Xavi’s men needed to continue adding three to screw themselves to the top and widen the gap against their biggest rival, Real Madrid. Here are some of the most interesting and ingenious memes that were compiled during the Barça match against Cádiz.
Dane Andreas Christensen’s game was great. He made it clear that he is here to stay and that his good performance and good productions from him are not a fluke at all. People see it the same way, and they shared that thought on Twitter, like this:
Another of those who had a great match was ferran torres. The Spanish attacker had not been showing a good performance and it was not a secret to anyone. However, in this match against Cádiz he was one of the best, if not the best. He was named MVP of the match. People didn’t hesitate to talk about him and share a few appreciative tweets.
Xavi’s men are now preparing to visit England for duties of the Europa League. The match against Manchester Utd It won’t be easy at all, but with this victory achieved and the feeling of continuing to be leaders with a good difference from their closest rival, it could work to achieve the objective of continuing to advance in the phase.
