I was all set in’The ceramic‘ to receive the FC Barcelona in what would be matchday number 21. Both teams came out with a common need, to win. Some to not be so low in the table and another to screw even more at the top of the leaderboard. The purpose of Xavi’s team was to continue extending and widening that distance in the table against his direct rival, the real Madrid.
It was not going to be an easy thing for Barça, who had the greatest responsibility for the great moment in which the team is coming. As usual, Pedro He was the one who opened the scoring with a spectacular goal, where they came together raphinha and Lewandowski who played one touch. The game was dominated by Barça in most of the minutes, not to mention that the villarreal He had clear opportunities to discount. Barça was victorious and is positioned 11 points behind Real Madrid. Below, we’ll take a look at the wittiest and funniest memes used by fans on Twitter.
As usual, Pedri got another spectacular production for his team. With his goal, the team was victorious and people reacted to his genius throughout the game.
The culé team managed to add another game without losing and now there are 16. People reacted to what the team achieved, which was not just any thing. Not only did they achieve this record, but they managed to widen the gap against their eternal rival, Real Madrid.
One of those who stood out the most in the game was also Frenkie de Jong. In the past, there was a lot of indecision regarding the Dutchman, but Xavi managed to give him a place and he has managed to take a step forward.
Another of those who undoubtedly stood out in a superlative way was the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo. He was impeccable in all the plays in which he intervened. He strong, solid, fast and always anticipating the rival. People recognized him and he did not hesitate to react.
Finally, the people of Barça can go to rest knowing that their team won and playing well, managing to extend the distance with their most dangerous pursuer.
