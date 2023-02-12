Who is Ronald Araujo?

In geography, my world.

In history, my king.

In math, my solution.

In biology, my medicine.

In mythology, my god.

In astronomy, my universe.

For the blind, it is light.

For the hungry, it is bread.

For me, it is my EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/IqtVYVXvv1

— ‏ً (@amin_fcb10) February 12, 2023