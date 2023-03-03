El Clásico arrived and had its place in the Copa del Rey, in the semifinals. The first leg was played in the Santiago Bernabeu and it is that every time he FC Barcelona and Real Madrid face each other, is synonymous with good football and much more. It is undoubtedly the most important and intense classic in the football world. Again Xavi and ancelotti they would meet face to face. The match began with control and dominance of the real Madrid, who had a goal disallowed early in the game. Then he barca managed to open the can with an own goal caused by Kessie.
The match ended with a victory in favor of Xavi’s team. Everything will be resolved in SpotifyCamp Nou in what will be the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. As usual, we compiled the best reactions on social networks and then we share the most ingenious:
The match was round for Xavi’s men, who suffered significant casualties for this match such as those of Pedro, Dembele and Lewandowski. Even so, Xavi knew how to align the correct pieces and his team produced a very positive and quite high production in the defensive aspect.
On the Real Madrid side, the fans also made themselves felt with some criticism and comments. For example:
The culé team will have to prepare to see Real Madrid two more times, one for LaLiga duties and the other, in what will be the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. One of the positive news that Xavi has, will be that he possibly has the presence of today’s great absentees; Pedri, Dembele and Lewandowski.
