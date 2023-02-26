Everything was ready for Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona to visit Almería for date number 23 of the highest competition in Spain. Barça had a mission after losing in the Europa League against him Manchester Utd of Erik Tenhag and it was to win, whatever. On paper, this was one of the most accessible games Barça had left to face. Even without counting on its most unbalanced players, such as Dembele and PedroBarça had to jump onto the pitch no matter what.
There were some changes in the system and in the circuit. Ronald Araujodue to some discomfort, he did not start as a starter and another of those who usually starts was Jules Koundé, who also started on the bench, apparently to give him rest. He Almeria He jumped onto the pitch to avoid falling, but got a much bigger prize.
Almería opened the can with a goal that definitely disconcerted a Barcelona that could not recover despite constantly looking for a possible tie, almost at the end. But it didn’t happen. The game ended and Almería was victorious and for the first time in history, they passed over Barcelona. As usual, we collected some reactions from some fans, for how it all ended. Some more ingenious than others.
Xavi’s team will have to raise their spirits and resume the dynamic they were in since the next rivals will seek to defeat them without a doubt.
#Twitter #reacted #Barcelonas #defeat #Almería #LaLiga
Leave a Reply