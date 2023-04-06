Today is the day that FC Barcelona and real Madrid They meet in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. The blaugrana team led by Xavi Hernandez and the meringues have the responsibility of winning to get closer to another important goal. This game is special, not only because it is the Classic, but also because both teams need to advance in the competition and make steps on their list of needs. Although Xavi has achieved domination over Carlo Ancelotti in these matches, Real Madrid managed to shake off the situation and achieved a victory that seems and weighs more than those they lost before.
The match was very intense and Barcelona dominated the entire first half of the match. The culés moved the ball very comfortably while Real Madrid waited timidly in some passages. Finally, the meringues managed to open the can at the end of the first half. Then in the second half the meringues got two goals, one by penalty. They sealed their pass to the final with a win against Barça and finally Ancelotti managed to smile in the clashes against the Blaugrana. The culé team will have to shake off the bad time and focus on their league duties.
As usual, people did not hesitate to express themselves on social networks and the two hobbies took the opportunity to share the most ingenious memes. The result was surprising and made a great impression on the Culé fans who were not expecting a win against them, especially because of the good moment they were having. Next, we review the most ingenious memes that circulate on Twitter.
