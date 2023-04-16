The FC Barcelona had everything prepared to visit to the Getafe on matchday number 29 in the highest Spanish competition; The league. On paper, the rival seemed accessible and people did not hesitate to comment the same on social networks. However, for some who decided to analyze the match more coldly, everything looked like a “trap” game due to the needs and urgency of the local team and that is that they needed to get points to distance themselves from the relegation places.
On Barcelona’s side, the pressure was less but just as important, because despite the fact that there are fewer dates and days left until the end of the competition, relaxing at this point in the tournament could be counterproductive in numbers. The first half against Getafe passed goalless and ended like this. People were desperate to see that their team could not solve a serious problem with the goal. Despite having an important piece like Robert Lewandowskithe culés suffer a lot with the absence of other fundamental pieces such as Frenkie de Jong, Pedro and dembele.
People, as always, expressed and shared their opinion on social networks and below, we share the funniest, most interesting and witty memes we found on Twitter.
The Blaugrana team will have to recover their rhythm and form despite not having their best players. The next game will be against Atlético de Madrid and it will surely be very intense and to get as comfortable as possible at the end of the league season, they will have to get a victory.
#Twitter #reacted #Barcelonas #draw #Getafe #LaLiga
Leave a Reply