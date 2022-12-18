The World Cup Final is the biggest thing you can aspire to in the world of football. A unique match that is only played every four years, and as is normal, social networks explode at such an event. Here we leave you the best memes of the game.
The only piece that Messi is missing when it comes to being recognized as the best in history.
Everyone cheering for Argentina except France, Portugal and some top Messi hater.
The vast majority of men since the World Cup began thinking about Messi lifting the Cup of Cups.
All of Mexico supporting France.
For many there is no penalty in the action of Di María with Dembélé. According to some, Aguero and Higuaín were in the VAR.
Giroud being replaced 40 minutes into the match.
Messi explains to Mbappé how football should be played. 45 minutes were enough to get the game back on track.
Dembélé was ahead of Christmas and left the first gift under the tree for the Argentines with the penalty on Di María. Undoubtedly one of the dumbest World Cup penalties.
And when everyone thought the game was over…
And Kylian returned it to Messi…
France could not be left for dead…
The French coaching staff trying to revive Mbappé.
This is why Messi’s 3-2 was not offside.
Mbappé scores three goals in the World Cup Final and he doesn’t care.
Mbappé and Messi shaking hands before the shootout.
Neither of them could do more. The story is like this, it was written for Lionel Messi to lift the World Cup in his last opportunity. We are lucky to see Leo carrying out such a feat.
