The Argentine National Team defeated their counterpart from Curaçao 7-0 with goals from Lionel Messi (x3), Nicolás González, Enzo Fernández, Ángel di María and Gonzalo Montiel in the last match of the first FIFA date of 2023 that was played in Santiago del Estero in the framework of the celebrations for the title obtained in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 in a historic final against France. The Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades was packed and vibrated with Lionel Scaloni’s team that once again had a party with his people.
Regarding the game, the albiceleste team dominated the match without problems throughout the 90 minutes and showed all their individual and collective hierarchy despite not having lined up their best starting eleven since the coach decided to rotate the players to that everyone could enjoy the title playing on the pitch. Only a few repeated with respect to the Panamanians, among which Emiliano Martínez and Lionel Messi stood out.
With their victories against Panama and Curaçao, added to Brazil’s defeat against Morocco, the Argentine National Team will take the lead in the FIFA ranking in the next update to be held in April.
As in the Monumental and CONMEBOL, the Argentine National Team was honored in the best possible way with an act worthy of the circumstance that had as its main protagonist, and as it should be, the World Cup.
The best player in the history of this sport and recent world champion reached, and exceeded, 100 goals with the Argentine National Team to achieve another impressive achievement in his illustrious career.
Despite having conceded 7 goals, Eloy Room was the happiest man in Santiago del Estero after taking the shirt of the best player of all time and with the three stars.
The best player in history surpassed 100 goals with the Argentine National Team and some data from his career with the Albiceleste are impressive.
