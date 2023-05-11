The Águilas del América had no objection to achieving a 3-1 victory at the Alfonso Lastras against St. Louis Athleticin the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023.
From the first minutes those led by coach Fernando Ortíz took possession of the ball and sought to open the scoring. Until the goals came via Jonathan Rodríguez (9′), Diego Valdés (19′) and Leonardo Suárez (35′); for their part, the Las Tunas discounted with Leonardo Bonatini (24′).
A scandalous win was expected due to the pressure exerted by América, however, in the complementary part they reduced the intensity and the scoreboard no longer moved.
jonathan rodriguez He opened the scoring with a shot inside the area, taking advantage of a pass as a way to just contact and put the first of the night at Alfonso Lastras.
After an error by striker Jhon Murillo who hit the post, Chilean Diego Valdés did not miss the opportunity and headed inside the area to beat the goalkeeper and set up the second of the game.
On a day alluding to Mother’s Day, soccer player Ricardo Chávez wore the number with his mother’s name, in a curious fact that drew attention in the game.
Bad luck accompanied Atlético San Luis, after Murillo’s shot at the post, a deflection ended up provoking the third goal for those led by coach Fernando Ortíz.
The alarms went off in the Águilas del América team, since at minute 72′ he felt discomfort and sat down on the grass. The player’s annoyed face made it clear that it could be something serious. Although the latest reports report a blow to the head, a situation that caused dizziness.
In the complementary part, the controversy did not take long to wait, since a player from San Luis was knocked down on the limits of the area, in a tight play.
The whistler leaned on the VAR and determined that the action was on the outskirts of the area, expelling Israel Reyes for stopping a clear play on goal.
The journalist Daivid Faitelson highlighted the intensity with which América came out to play the game.
For his part, Carlos Guerrero did not put aside his Americanism and pointed out that those from Coapa are the one chosen to win the Clausura 2023 title.
