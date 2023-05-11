THE ALARMS ARE LIGHTED WITH HENRY MARTIN!

The striker from América requested his change due to injury, Viñas entered in his place.

Enjoy the GREAT GAME between San Luis and América for the signal of #ESPNenStarPlus! 📺https://t.co/KPmaxAc61U pic.twitter.com/NouknX3bAD

— Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) May 11, 2023