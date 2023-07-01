Bad and bad for the whole of the Eagles of America. Coach André Jardine started his tenure at the helm of the cream-blue club on the wrong foot, suffering a painful 2-1 somersault against the Juarez Braves.
The border team did not shrink and entered the colossal Azteca Stadium to measure forces against the Americanists, who began by winning with a goal from Leonardo Suárez; however, in less than ten minutes Juárez turned it around with goals from Aitor García (85′) and Eduardo Zapata (94′).
After this result, the reactions on social networks immediately did not wait.
Without a doubt, the Brazilian coach never expected this surprise result, and the cameras caught him walking to the dressing room head down.
Undoubtedly, and it was not for less, the Bravos de Juárez team celebrated with all the second goal that was the sentence for the Americanists.
Among what attracted the most attention was seeing Miguel Layún giving instructions and wearing the captain’s badge.
What a great goal that was sent by the footballer Leonardo Suárez. In a set piece, he hit the ball with technique and good placement to achieve a true work of art.
The memes did not wait, and one of the players who was mocked was the goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez.
#Twitter #reacted #Américas #surprise #defeat #Bravos #Juárez
Leave a Reply