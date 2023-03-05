The eagles of america they were thrashed and exhibited at the Azteca against Pachucaa team that imposed hegemony and won by a score of 3-0.
From minute 1′ América went all out looking for the rival goal, however, goalkeeper Oscar Ustari was attentive to the attacks.
At minute 3′ the first of the night fell in the Azteca, when with an excellent triangulation by the Tuzos, appeared ‘La Chofis’ to shoot powerfully from the right and beat Jiménez.
Just 7 minutes later, the ‘Cousin’ Hernandez He took a low shot sending the ball under the legs of goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez, getting the second early goal.
Israel Reyes scored the goal that brought them closer on the scoreboard, however, the VAR annulled the goal because the footballer lowered the ball with his arm.
Diego Valdés scored the Americanista discount, however, and in a controversial way, the VAR determined that there was an advanced position and again they threw down the Americanista annotation.
The pressure and forcefulness of those from La Bella Airosa continued, and at 28′ Roberto de la Rosa He got the win, after another mistake by goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez.
In the second half, America turned to the front and possession of the ball was with them, although it was of little use and Adonai Escobedo whistled the end of the game, on a bitter night for all the cream-blue fans.
