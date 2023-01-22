For the third consecutive day, Club América achieved a draw in the Clausura 2023 tournament, so after three commitments in the tournament it registers three units, after accumulating draws against Querétaro, Toluca and Puebla.
In this way, the Azulcrema team has not been able to achieve victory in this tournament and there is beginning to be talk of a crisis in the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortizsince some elements would not be giving the width.
As it is not new, the criticisms and questions have not been made to wait in the media, in the stadium and on social networks by American fans, since they are not satisfied with the team’s performance.
For this reason, we show you some of the reactions that have been generated through Twitter around the eagle team.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
As expected from various tweets, the journalist from ESPN, david faitelson He has pointed out the performance of the capital team, after failing to win in their first three matches of the tournament.
The media darts at the inefficiency of the Eagles continue to get positive results at the start of the tournament.
Once again, the cream-blue team was exhibited in a set piece play and although the team continues to practice those plays, they still cannot improve in that aspect. So the jokes have not been long in coming.
The discomfort of the fans has not been long in coming and they are already asking for the departure of Santiago Baños like every semester and it is that it is no less like the performance that the team is showing.
Some cream blue fans begin to complain about the performance of Oscar Jimenez and they begin to question its quality.
#Twitter #reacted #Américas #draw #Puebla #date #Liga
Leave a Reply