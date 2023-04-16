Cruz Azul and América faced each other in yet another edition of the Clásico Joven on the Estadio Azteca field. In an exciting back and forth game, the final score was 3-1.
At minute 11 he appeared Uriel Antuna, who took advantage of a mistake by Álvaro Fidalgo when he slipped inside the area to finish off fully and thus open the scoring. From that moment on, “Tuca” sent the truck behind and América turned to the front.
At 41′ Alexander Zendejas He scored the equalizer, receiving a ball in the crescent, controlling from the right and shooting from the left, beating José de Jesús Corona.
When it seemed that they were leaving at halftime, the Ecuadorian striker michael estrada he lost his head and left an iron to Álvaro Fidalgo. The whistler leaned on the VAR and showed the red card to the player who left in a sea of tears.
For the complementary part, the Americanista team played more comfortably, and the goal from the somersault was not long in coming, with the double from Alexander Zendejas. Minutes later, Valdes put up a three-fingered pass for a sixth-year catch from henry martin who fired and put the third of the night.
