The eagles of america they entered the always complicated field of Alfonso Lastras to measure forces against Atlético San Luis. The people from the capital were vastly superior in the game and beat the Tuneros by a score of 3-1.
The Americanist domain was wide in the first minutes and the goal was not long in coming. At minute 9 ‘the scorer appeared henry martin taking advantage of a filtered pass from Rodríguez to push the ball and open the scoring.
At 19′ the second American goal fell, the work of Diego Valdés, however, the whistler decided to annul because the Chilean lowered the ball with his hand, so the score was annulled. At 34′ the equalizer fell in a good play by Leonardo Bonatiniwho fired back.
the reward of Diego Valdes It came before the end of the first half by scoring the goal with which America once again took the lead. Layún sent a good pass and the Andean fanned up and beat Piñuelas the mark to put his head in and seal the 2-1.
For the complementary part, the tone of the game was the same, an American team charged in front and with more opportunities than the rival. At 61′ the Mexican henry martin He appeared again to hit the round and get a double and 3-1 for his team.
This was the reaction on Twitter
The applause was won by none other than the forward of the Mexican team, Henry Martin.
Some applauded the filtered pass from ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez for Henry Martin to open the scoring at the Alfonso Lastras.
They also talked about the good game by Diego Valdés, who had a good game and scored the second of the night.
And everything seems to indicate that Diego Valdés has once again won the love of the American fans, who severely criticized him in the first three matches of the tournament.
Likewise, the fans know that it is necessary to continue working to improve in the lower part, where they have made blunders.
