Toluca vs América should be the new national classic. pic.twitter.com/nHWvieyULt — Fan Diablo (@FanDiablo2) January 15, 2023

Although Oscar Jimenez he received two goals, he also avoided many others, having correct interventions, however, there are those who did not forgive him, believing that he does not have the width to cover the goal, making comparisons with Guillermo Ochoa.

BENZEMARTINE! 😎🔥 Henry Martín was captain, assistant and scorer in the draw of the #America vs #Toluca 🦅💪🏽 The Yucatecan striker is still on and this time he rescued his ‘Águilas’ from hell 👏🏽🧐https://t.co/B1QnrbI6ja — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) January 15, 2023

However, not everything is happiness because there are those who are still not satisfied with the approach of the Argentine coach Fernando Ortizdemanding that Nestor Araujo must be a starter, while the Chilean Diego Valdes It should be a bench after its lousy performance.

Óscar Jiménez, sensational vs Toluca; to highlight the mettle of Henry in the penalty and the struggle of several to come from behind; how rude Roger’s fault; the worrying, the defense and the inconsequentiality of Diego Valdés. — Fernando J. Torres (@fersillo22) January 15, 2023

Another topic that was very touched on was the poor performance of the defense because the Devils they created danger very easily. emilio lara He was highly noted for his bad match, since a lot was generated from his side, apart from the fact that he made mistakes that went directly to the scoreboard.

Emilio Lara’s band is disgusting, garbage, a disaster… Most of the goals will definitely come from that band in this tournament.🤦🏻 And then why do they say that at Club América we only inflate players like an asshole. pic.twitter.com/vU5bCMocAC — . (@JcMatt27) January 15, 2023