The Águilas del América added a second draw in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, as they came from behind to equalize 2-2 against Toluca in the Nemesio Diez Stadiumthanks to the targets of the Uruguayan brian rodriguez Y Henry Martin.
Via Twitter There were different reactions about the meeting. One of them, in which several fans and experts of the sport agreed, is that the two teams gave a great game, the best so far in the championship, something normal because historically they have always been a guarantee of goals and emotions.
Although Oscar Jimenez he received two goals, he also avoided many others, having correct interventions, however, there are those who did not forgive him, believing that he does not have the width to cover the goal, making comparisons with Guillermo Ochoa.
Due to the exciting confrontations that have existed between both institutions, several say that it should be considered a classic. The one who also got scraped was the Colombian Roger Martinezwho had the winning goal but sent his shot flying in an incredible way.
However, not everything is happiness because there are those who are still not satisfied with the approach of the Argentine coach Fernando Ortizdemanding that Nestor Araujo must be a starter, while the Chilean Diego Valdes It should be a bench after its lousy performance.
Nor was left aside Lightning Y The bomb, who responded for those of Coapa to add a point. Regarding the Yucatecan, he was one of the most talked about, having scored and assisted, without forgetting that he is one of the new captains after the game of Bruno Valdez.
Another topic that was very touched on was the poor performance of the defense because the Devils they created danger very easily. emilio lara He was highly noted for his bad match, since a lot was generated from his side, apart from the fact that he made mistakes that went directly to the scoreboard.
“A couple of full-backs are urgently needed”, “Aquino and Valdés are ghosts”, “It is necessary to improve a lot in the definition and in the defensive marking”, “Toluca was able to score, Ortiz leaves a lot to be desired”, “The best in America was Óscar, if it wasn’t for him, Toluca would put us 5”were some comments.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Twitter #reacted #Americas #draw #Toluca
Leave a Reply