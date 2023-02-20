America continues undefeated and now beat Xolos de Tijuana 2-1 on the Azteca Stadium court, not without difficulties.
Shortly before the end of the first half, at minute 41′ a great goal from leo suarezwho took advantage of his refined technique and educated foot to open the scoring with a free-kick masterpiece.
Already for the complementary part, America continued to insist and the second goal was not long in coming. At minute 51′ Henry Martin and Diego Valdes They made a good dumbbell so that the Chilean only pushed the ball to make it 2-0, a goal by Valdés with the seal of Martin.
After the expulsion of Misael Domínguez when he had only been on the field for 20 seconds, it seemed that everything was in order for América to close calmly, however, at 81′ silvio martinez He scored a great goal putting the ball in the angle and bringing his team closer to the scoreboard.
Undoubtedly, a victory suffered by what America suffered in the final minutes, even so, they added three and are among the favorites for the title.
This was the reaction on Twitter
Some fans seriously got involved with players like Rodríguez, Martínez and Paul Rodríguez for not contributing to the team.
One of the topics that was most talked about on Twitter was the great goal that was sent from a free kick by Leo Suárez.
The memes did not wait.
Diego Valdés became the man of the match after his goal and his good performance that night at Azteca.
Among the most watched was the return of coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera to the Azteca Stadium against his former team that gave him a lot.
The issue of arbitration was not long in coming, this due to the rigorous expulsion of Domínguez.
