The eagles of america returned to winning ways by beating the away team 2-0 tigersin one of the most anticipated games of the day.
At minute 25′ the ‘Little head’ Rodríguez he put a header on the crossbar, missing the most important of the first half.
Although the reward was not long in coming for the Uruguayan, since at 32′, with a filtered pass from Leo Suárez, the ‘Cabecita’ shot to beat the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán and open the scoring, silencing the ‘Volcán’.
This is how the first half ended, with a tight game and where América repeatedly looked for Nahuel’s goal.
Already for the plugin, Tigres turned everything up front to try to get the equalizer. However, the defense and the cream-blue goalkeeper did their best to prevent the feline goal.
However, in an off-hook the Americanists ended up liquidating the party. Between Diego Valdes and leo suarezso that he ended up only pushing and sealing the 2-0 night at the Universitario.
With this victory, América reached 20 points and will arrive motivated for the National Classic to be played the following week.
This was the reaction on Twitter
The fans recognized the changes for this game.
The memes did not wait.
Some recognized the work done by debutant Luis Malagón, who made his debut with a clean sheet.
The National Classic begins to heat up.
Tigres continues to be the ‘son’ of America in recent games.
#Twitter #reacted #Américas #victory #Tigres
Leave a Reply