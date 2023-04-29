The Águilas del América played their last game of the regular phase of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, facing the Braves as a visitor at the Olímpico de Juárez. The final score was 1-0 in favor of those led by coach Fernando Ortíz.
From the first minutes the American team went all out in front trying to open the scoring, the guest of honor arriving at minute 34′ via Richard Sánchez, who found a loose ball inside the area to shoot with the outside right side scoring a great goal .
Despite the fact that Bravos had a greater number of shots, they failed to make it, and in this way América took all three points, thus tying second place in the competition ahead of the quarterfinals of the Fiesta Grande.
Unfortunately once again the American player Alexander Zendejas He came out injured and in tears.
The 37th minute was running when suddenly the player was hugged by his teammates, to immediately remove his mask and let Leo Suárez in. The first reports report a discomfort in the nose, although there is also talk of a tear in the right thigh.
If it’s not a great goal it doesn’t count, it seems that this has been the legend for the Paraguayan player Richard Sánchez, who once again scored a great goal to open the scoring at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.
The Guarani found himself with a ‘moving penalty’ and with three fingers put it out of the goalkeeper’s reach.
In the first half, the Mexican striker Henry Martin was close to reaching 15 goals in the tournament, however, he was ahead and the referee did not hesitate to point out the offside. What would have been!
the mexican goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon He continues to show that he is living a good moment in his career.
In this game he was a key player in avoiding a draw or defeat for América. In one of the clearest actions, he saved América from a goal called by the Braves, hitting a swipe and sending the ball to a corner kick.
In the second half, the Bravos team did not save anything and went with everything in front looking to equalize the score.
On more than one occasion, the team led by coach Diego Mejía was close to scoring, although Malagón’s good saves, in addition to poor fortune, ended up costing them dearly.
