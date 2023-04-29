Alejandro Zendejas will not be able to continue through his nose… But he touched part of his thigh, it could be a tear, we must wait for the diagnosis from the doctor 🦅 pic.twitter.com/B1qQI2pSv7 — 🦅🏆 The FAN 🏆🦅⚽ ™ (@El_Hincha12) April 29, 2023

The 37th minute was running when suddenly the player was hugged by his teammates, to immediately remove his mask and let Leo Suárez in. The first reports report a discomfort in the nose, although there is also talk of a tear in the right thigh.

GOOOAAAL OF AMERICA! ⚽ Now yes! América opens the scoring with a shot from Richard Sánchez. @calientesports pic.twitter.com/y29HkYlnCU – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 29, 2023

The Guarani found himself with a ‘moving penalty’ and with three fingers put it out of the goalkeeper’s reach.

GOAL THAT IS NOT WORTH! ❌ He #AnglexFSMX caught Henry Martín’s score at the #bravosxFSMXbut this did not go up on the scoreboard. 🎥 @ASGLC91 pic.twitter.com/AQuEhxG6Is – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 29, 2023

MALAGÓN SAVES AMERICA! 🦅 ‘Toro”s shot went straight to the goal and Malagón made a great save. In a few minutes he made two great saves. It is key for the Eagles. #bravosxFSMX pic.twitter.com/pN2wFLGNer – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 29, 2023

In this game he was a key player in avoiding a draw or defeat for América. In one of the clearest actions, he saved América from a goal called by the Braves, hitting a swipe and sending the ball to a corner kick.

SO, WHAT DID THEY GIVE THEM FROM JUÁREZ AT HALF-TIME?😱#bravosxFSMX pic.twitter.com/AeYUdOODLs – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 29, 2023

On more than one occasion, the team led by coach Diego Mejía was close to scoring, although Malagón’s good saves, in addition to poor fortune, ended up costing them dearly.