The first leg of the semifinal between Chivas and América was played in yet another edition of the Clásico Nacional. Akron Stadium witnessed how the two clubs left everything on the pitch to seek victory. In the end, the score favored the Americanists 1-0, with a goal from Alejandro Zendejas.
It should be noted that goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón became a wall, making good shots and taking advantage of his reflexes to keep the danger away from his goal.
The soccer player Jonathan Rodríguez won all the one-on-ones that came his way against Alan Mozo, just like in the regular season match.
In an action he surpassed the defender to get into the area and take a placed shot that was embedded in the ‘Wacho’ goal, however, he was in an advanced position.
At minute 7′, striker Henry Martin made a mistake in a pass and Alexis Vega went ahead in a one-on-one against Malagón, who bailed correctly and saved after the Mexican striker’s cannon shot.
Luis Ángel Malagón shows that he is living a good moment. And in his second save of the night, he made the correct run to save Alexis Vega’s shot.
The player Víctor Guzmán was close to opening the scoring at night in Akron, shooting from outside the area and coming close to the first of the game.
What a great goal the player sent Alejandro Zendejas, who broke the waist of defender Jesús Orozco to immediately shoot with power and beat ‘Wacho’ Jiménez who could do little to avoid the blue cream goal.
And precisely after the goal, the American soccer player fell to the Chivas fans, to immediately put his hands to his ears as a listener.
There were two clear occasions in which the attacker Alexis Vega was in front of Luis Malagón, although the goalkeeper won the game by making two good saves.
Prior to the start of the game, fans of the two teams met in part of the stadium. At that moment, two followers from each squad showed off their flags, to finally embrace and greet each other. Example!
When the two teams went out to the Akron field, the chiverío animation group displayed the typhus in a header reflecting the titles obtained and with some legendary players of the club.
