The comprehensive report on many of his alleged tax tricks comes at an inopportune time for US President Donald Trump a few weeks before the US election. Trump is according to “New York Times” the first US president since Richard Nixon to refuse to disclose his tax returns.

According to the American newspaper, it has tax documents from a period of around two decades. In eleven of the 18 tax years, Trump is said to have paid no income tax at all. The reason is that Trump has declared more losses than gains. In 2016 and 2017 alone, he is said to have paid only 750 euros in taxes.

It is nothing new that wealthy Americans’ taxes have decreased significantly over the past few decades as they find better and better loopholes. Most of them, however, still pay high amounts of income tax. In 2017, the top 0.001 percent of US taxpayers had to give up around 24 percent of their income, according to the report.

That is why the Donald Trump case is quite suspicious. According to the New York Times, the latter paid more than $ 400 million less than people with comparable earnings in the past two decades. However, according to a “Forbes” reporter, he is said to have accumulated more than a billion euros in debt over the years, which will become due in the coming years.

In fact, Trump has paid taxes in the past 18 years, around $ 95 million – but received a refund of $ 72 million, according to the New York Times. Thus, his annual tax expense during that period was just $ 1.4 million, according to the report – comparably rich Americans paid more than 25 million.

He often reported huge losses, especially at his golf course resorts. Trump is said to have lost more than $ 315 million with his golf courses since 2000. The “Trump International Hotel Washington DC” in the US capital is said to have lost the US president $ 55 million over the past four years. Only the Trump Tower is said to generate $ 20 million in profits a year.

Donald Trump is said to have made so much money with his brand that the income roughly outweighed the losses. Trump responded to the New York Times report in his own way and on Twitter:

Concrete examples of where Trump tricks are the following:

Trump allegedly withdraws from the casino, but continues to earn.

According to the New York Times, a trick could be particularly justiciable. In fact, he stated in the tax refund that he has completely withdrawn from the casinos in Atlantic City, which are making big losses. However, he is said to own five percent of the new casino company that was founded after he is said to have retired. So he continues to earn at the casinos. The tax authority has not resolved the case until today.

Trump declared golf course, hairstyling and makeup as company expenses.

Other tricks seem particularly perfidious. Trump wrote off a large part of his private leisure activities as business expenses. For example, the expenses of his golf course resorts, where he spends his free time, or the private jet that he uses to fly back and forth between his homes.

But that’s not all, according to the report: During the time he was on the TV show “The Apprentice,” he spent all of $ 70,000 on business expenses – for hairstyling. Another $ 100,000 falls into the same category – for hairstyling and makeup for his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Trump declared his property in Bedford as an investment property.

The fact that Trump mixes leisure and business spending becomes even clearer in another case, according to the report: He declared his Seven Springs property in Bedford as an investment property instead of a personal residence. It has saved him $ 2.2 million in property tax since 2014 – although since 2017 it’s usually only allowed to write off up to $ 10,000 in property tax.

Trump discontinued alleged consulting activities in several cases.

According to the report, Trump is said to have sold around a fifth of the income he generates with his companies as consulting activities. The highlight: Trump once paid around $ 740,000 to an unnamed consulting company – an amount in exactly this amount appears on the annual reports of another consulting company. One of the company’s owners is: his daughter Ivanka Trump.