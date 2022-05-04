Not only cars, but also agricultural vehicles are getting smarter and more and more connected to the internet. John Deere even offers a fully self-propelled tractor. That gave the brand a unique opportunity to put a small chop on the Russian occupiers.

According to CNN the Russian occupiers took some 5 million euros worth of agricultural equipment from a dealer of the John Deere brand, for example combine harvesters of almost 300,000 euros each. They took these items with them to Chechnya to use them there themselves.

After the journey of more than 1,000 kilometers, the illegal owners wanted to use the items, but then the tractors no longer worked. John Deere (or the dealer) had turned off all equipment remotely. A small victory in an otherwise terrible condition.