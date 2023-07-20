The increasingly extreme temperatures that Spain and southern Europe are experiencing due to global warming will transform tourism in the coming years. “There is beginning to be a trend for European travelers to look for alternatives to the southern Mediterranean countries in summer, which, however, continue to be the preferred destinations,” explains Eduardo Santander, director of the European Travel Commission (ETC is its acronym in English). The increasingly constant heat waves, very damaging to the most vulnerable population, have not yet caused cancellations, but are already affecting certain destinations: Athens, for example, closes the Parthenon during the hottest hours. Experts foresee that in the coming years trips in July and August will be reduced, but in exchange the tourist season will be extended and overnight stays in natural areas will increase; In addition, destinations must adapt to offer vegetation, shade, and water to tourists during these episodes.

The European Travel Commission, an entity that brings together 35 national tourism entities —including TurSpain-, just published a survey with data from 10 countries which shows that the number of Europeans willing to travel to the Mediterranean area from June to November has fallen by 10% compared to last year; and that 7.6% of travelers see extreme weather events as a cause for concern for their journeys. “Other cooler destinations that traditionally have not been the most chosen during the summer are beginning to benefit, such as Ireland, Denmark, Bulgaria… This does not mean that people are not going to travel to Spain, Italy or Greece, but it does mean that other destinations are beginning to be considered for climatic reasons,” Santander points out.

A line of people wait under umbrellas to enter the Alhambra in Granada, on Tuesday.

Miguel Angel Molina (EFE)

Zoritsa Urosevic, executive director of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO): “Heat waves are having a high impact on the choice of holiday destinations. The extreme temperatures are discouraging certain types of tourists from traveling to the Mediterranean area, and betting on other less popular areas in the north”. Santander tercia: “There is a change in perception of what climate change can cause in tourism. In addition, the traveler begins to have a predilection for destinations that are concerned with these issues: sustainability, nature…”.

In any case, this incipient trend has not yet had an effect on accommodation reservations. “There is no reduction in reserves due to the heat. But overnight stays in natural areas with milder temperatures are increasing, such as in the interior of Catalonia, in the Pyrenees, Asturias, Cantabria…”, explains Jorge Marichal, president of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Accommodations (Cehat), which brings together 1.8 million hotel beds. In fact, the British —one of the nationalities that visit Spain the most— have booked less vacations in their country this year and more in the Mediterranean, although this is largely due to the continued interest in escaping to the beaches after the lockdowns and flight restrictions, according to the British Association of Travel Agencies (ABTA), cited by Reuters.

It is not being noticed in the flights either, which do not stop growing. “The accumulated air traffic in Spain is 2% higher than in 2019, a record year for receiving tourists, and we could exceed 275 million trips that year,” says Javier Gándara, president of the Airlines Association (ALA), employers of the sector. “It is clear that for now the heat is not affecting. It has to do with the fact that tourists from northern Europe do not come here just because of the weather, but also to enjoy the beaches, the gastronomy, the shops, the parties, the lifestyle… So if the destinations adapt, the effects can be mitigated”, he adds.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

Many of the European trips are booked months in advance, making it difficult to anticipate extreme events. “More and more people will wait until the last moment to book their vacations and avoid this type of problem, so the sector will have to be agile and adapt, as has already happened with the pandemic,” Santander points out.

Sale of water at the entrance of the Sagrada Familia, in Barcelona, ​​on Tuesday. NACHO TWELVE (REUTERS)

In general, most travel insurance does not include heat waves or extreme temperatures as a reason to cancel a flight or stay. “We cover adverse weather conditions that prevent a means of transport from leaving, but a heat wave does not usually prevent it,” replies a spokesman for Allianz Partners, one of the largest companies in the sector. “We have not had any claim for this reason; if they started to happen, we would adapt our products to reality, ”he adds. The insurance employer Unespa refer to your websitewhere it includes the main recognized causes for canceling trips: medical operation, illness, dismissal or new hire.

Opportunity to extend the season

Marichal believes that the changes in the climate can be an opportunity: “The heat can serve to deseasonalize tourism, that is, to lengthen the season and for visitors to come more in spring and autumn.” It is something similar to what a recent report by the Italian Ministry of the Environment – ​​cited by Reuters – indicates, which shows that foreign tourists will travel more in the spring and autumn in the future and will choose cooler destinations. This can be helped by the greater labor flexibility imposed after the covid, according to Urosevic: “After the confinements, more and more people have jobs that allow them to telework, and they also have more flexibility to take vacations in months other than July and August, which can benefit more tourist destinations.” However, the challenge of seasonal adjustment is the school holidays, which coincide 100% with the high season.

These temperatures will force the authorities to take more care of tourists to avoid scares, as explained by Eleni Myrivili, who has been Councilor for Heat in Athens for two years: “We work with the Red Cross to bring vans with water and information about heat to the most touristy areas, such as the Acropolis. It is important that everyone has water and is aware of the danger. Also, a few days ago we closed the acropolis for a few hours because it was too hot and we were worried that people might have problems.” In her opinion, “it is essential that the public spaces that both tourists and the population will go to be redesigned so that they cool down, with shade, plants and water.” In fact, this summer there have been several cases of tourists evacuated urgently in Italy due to heat stroke.

Thousands of tourists get hot next to the Parthenon in Athens on July 4. Thanassis Stavrakis (AP)

Santander points out that cities will have to plan the attention to tourists during heat waves, and even restrict visits to certain monuments when necessary. “Digitization can be a key tool to help in this regard,” he says. Ester Higueras, a professor of Urban Planning at the Madrid School of Architecture, perceives more changes: “We will have to change the guidelines for visits to make them more night-time, something that the tourism sector can promote to make them more attractive. In the sunny hours it will be necessary to return to the nap, because it is not healthy to visit anything when there is a lot of radiation and heat. In addition, shaded tourist itineraries can be made, with trees, fountains and rest areas”.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter