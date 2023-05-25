“Two things contribute to progress: going faster than others or going the right way”. We don’t know if Alfa Romeo has studied Descartes but they are certainly doing just that with Tonale: even if they weren’t the first to arrive in the compact luxury SUV sector, they are undoubtedly on the right track. And the “Tonalina” is now leading the Alfa Romeo assault which has just tripled registrations in the first quarter and which promises further records in the semester. Yes, because thanks to this new entry Alfa is confirmed as the Premium Brand that grows the most year on year with the new Tonale, first among the models of the Premium brands in this segment, positioning itself in the absolute Top Ten of the category.

Not only that: this SUV has contributed significantly to increasing the production of Stellantis in the first three months of 2023, thanks above all to the Turin production hub with the electric 500 and to that of Pomigliano with the Alfa Romeo Tonale, but also of Cassino with the start of the Maserati Grecale. And what you have just read is not an analysis of the Turin giant but of the Fim Cisl Report, illustrated in Turin by the national secretary Ferdinando Uliano.

And in fact, numbers in hand we see that the Campania plant scored 46,700 units in the first quarter, two thirds coming from the historic small car, the Panda, (30,300 units), an increase of +22.7%. Not only that: this is the plant that sees “the greatest growth” compared to the previous quarter. The departure in the first quarter of the two shifts on the line of the Tonale and the Dodge Hornet (the twin destined for the US market) resulted in the termination of the solidarity contract on the two production lines and an increase in employment of over 300 workers, coming from the other sites in the group in particular from Melfi.

In short, Tonale sets the course. Also from a stylistic point of view because the Giulia and Stelvio have just been revised with a stylistic intervention on the front that aims to create a clear and strong family feeling with the latest arrival, the Tonale. All thanks to the adaptive ‘3+3’ Full-LED Matrix headlights (reminiscent of the stylistic feature introduced on the iconic Alfa SZ Zagato and on the Proteo concept) and a brand new ‘Trilobo’ grille, while inside you can recognize a totally new instrument panel digital and the historic “telescope” design. All things “stolen” from Tonale.

Yes, because for Alfa enthusiasts this little SUV is full of historical references: from the graphics of the instrument cluster identical to that of the Giulia to the “Ti” version, as in the iconic 1957 Giulietta ancestor, one of the four trim levels (Super, Sprint and Veloce) : You meant International Tourism, other times.

But here – it must be said – it’s not just a matter of revival: there’s so much more technology. The 48V hybrid Vgt system, for example, truly represents the state of the art in the range of C-suv engines. The Tonale Hybrid is in fact able to offer two power levels, 130 and 160 HP, with front-wheel drive and the new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. But the 48 Volt electric unit integrated in the transmission offers a torque of 55 Nm (135 Nm thanks to the 2.5:1 transmission ratio) which is added to that supplied by the ICE engine, giving a fluidity never seen before on a Alpha. To the point that the Tonale can move as quiet as a shadow in electric mode in all situations where up to 15 kW is enough. That is maneuvers, when starting off or in parking, but also in the “sailing” phase, when traveling at a constant speed with a trickle of gas. The second generation 48 Volt lithium-ion battery is in fact very powerful – this is the secret – given that it reaches up to 22 kW and has a capacity of 0.8 kWh, which is more than double that of the batteries commonly used in hybrid systems. BS extension. Furthermore, the battery is installed under the central tunnel between the front seats, without impacting on the usable boot space.

That’s why the Tonale 48 V Hybrid VGT is strong. And that’s why it offers the typical performance of a petrol sports car, emphasized by the prompt response of the electric motor, with vigorous acceleration characterized by full-bodied and constant acceleration up to the rev limiter, while fuel consumption is comparable to that of a diesel. Another secret here is the new 4-cylinder turbo engine, designed specifically to optimize thermodynamic efficiency and consequently fuel consumption. With a high compression ratio of 12.5:1 and a new cylinder head with a compact combustion chamber, double phase variator and specific high-turbulence intake ducts, the Tonale 48 V Hybrid VGT truly looks like a small sports car. But educated: the Silent Start system allows you to start and restart the vehicle silently using the EV mode and without starting the petrol engine, while the Energy Recovery reduces the waste of energy during deceleration and braking. Thanks to the Intelligent Brake System, which optimizes the autorecharge function, the mixed regenerative braking maximizes the recovery of kinetic energy during deceleration.

Finally, with the Boost & Load point shift it is possible to temporarily increase the torque to the wheels with the electric motor that supports the petrol engine. By calibrating the torque delivered by the electric motor, it is possible to optimize the operating point of the petrol power unit, offering a true electrified driving experience. All this to give customers that “flavor” of Alfa that no one has ever forgotten after centuries. So in a world of terrible hybrids to drive, which jerk on potholes because the batteries are heavy, here we find ourselves with a pleasant car between bends, relatively comfortable and roomy even for five.

Merit of the well-chosen set-up but, above all, of a very precise steering, certainly the best among all those of the compact SUVs. They must have stolen it from some real sports car from Alfa and you can see the result… Among other things, here the secondary controls are almost all physical, easy to identify and use, so you can concentrate more on the dynamic sensations. It’s just a pity that the fundamental steering wheel paddles are reserved only for the Veloce versions. In short, a small hymn to driving.