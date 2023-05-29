The Tigres team won its eighth title in its history by beating Chivas 3-2 in the grand final of the Clausura 2023 on the Akron Stadium field.
The feline team knew how to recover from an adverse result and that seemed like a heavy pottery by going down on the scoreboard 2-0. However, in the complementary part, the changes by Robert Dante Siboldi were successful and ended up drawing to end the commitment in extra time,
After the goals from Roberto Alvarado and Víctor Guzmán, in the second half the northerners came in revolted and with goals from André-Pierre Gignac, sebastian cordova and Guido Pizarro they got the eighth star on their shield.
The Tigres Femenil players shouted it with all the new title of the feline group.
Tigres fans do not sleep in La Sultana del Norte. This is how the last seconds of the game were lived before the final whistle. Without a doubt, madness!
One of the top references that Tigres has also celebrated it from afar. Egidio Arévalo celebrated the eighth time achieved by the royal team.
The ‘Factor’ Diego Lainez sent a message to all the detractors and to all those who did not see Tigres as champion.
The governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, has shown that he is a true fan of the Tigres team, which is why he could not be absent from the team’s celebrations.
The Tigres team lifted the title and with a song of the band genre, to spice up the championship.
Few believed in coach Robert Dante Siboldi. The managers even sentenced him and were clear, if he didn’t win the title he was leaving Tigres. Today, he closed the mouths of detractors.
In the macro, the festivities do not stop and tonight this part of the region will not sleep.
At the end of the game, the Colombian Luis Quiñones ran to the Tigres fans to give away his shirt, however, the rojiblancos fans messed with him and the player responded with mockery.
Mexican soccer player Sebastián Córdova led the Tigres by the hand to win the title, and now he is looking for the ninth star.
#Tigres #celebrated #winning #Clausura #title
Leave a Reply