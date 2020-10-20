A Spanish resident for 30 years in Latin America was this summer in Barcelona, ​​his city of origin. He went to eat at a cafe behind the cathedral around 4:00 p.m. “A man sat near me and without me seeing him took my backpack, with everything inside. Two minutes later I realized. A girl who worked nearby told me that he was a guy who was around often, ”he explains to this newspaper.

A woman left her bag in her car in a shopping center in Badalona (Barcelona). After a while, perhaps with a frequency jammer, it had been stolen. A teacher from Madrid traveled to Barcelona in the summer. He passed through the city’s port, where the ferries dock, and what looked like a family stole his fanny pack in an oversight. A little over a month ago, at dawn, they entered a woman’s house in Barcelona and took her documentation, among other things.

A passport and the IDs of all these people are now for sale in different channels created in Telegram, a famous messaging application similar to WhatsApp. There, both real stolen and valid documents are sold as well as false, from most western countries. They can all be bought in theory after a brief conversation with the creators of those channels, and after sending a few hundred euros in bitcoins to an account.

When EL PAÍS revealed by phone to six Spaniards that it knew their documentation had been stolen because it was for sale on an obscure Telegram channel, their first reaction was stupor. A person from a town in Valencia called again to have the story explained again. The surprise quickly turned into fear and the question of whether they should go back to the police to broaden the complaint. In each of the six cases that EL PAÍS verified, there had been a complaint after the robbery. In principle, police sources say, not much more can be done if the original complaint is already made.

How does a stolen DNI in Spain end up in a Telegram channel that offers thousands of similar, false and true documents? It is not something new for the police, who know of the existence of these channels. They are markets that have traditionally existed in the dark web but Telegram offers them a more accessible space for “potential clients” and just as safe. “Telegram has become a good refuge for this type of activity: it gives more security and anonymity than the dark web. A part of organized crime has moved to Telegram ”, says Carlos Seisdedos, head of cyber intelligence at Isec Auditors, who investigated how these illegal identity markets operate when he came across them during a digital reputation work for a client.

The police warn that in some cases these photographs can be used as a hook for fraud: some interested parties may pay and never receive anything. Real criminals don’t buy your fake documentation on Telegram, law enforcement sources say.

Telegram has not replied to several messages from this newspaper, which avoids mentioning the names of the channels so as not to further facilitate their distribution. The group of different channels that Sesidedos has found gather more than 40,000 followers and have published more than 300,000 images of documents since the end of 2019.

Until a few years ago, when a pickpocket was stealing, personal documentation was disregarded somewhere container, trash can or sidewalk. No longer. “I do not consider that there is an organized gang of thieves who steal and sell. I would say that it is rather an important organization that buys documents from thieves, ”says Seisdedos. Most of the Spanish documents that EL PAÍS has been able to see are in Spanish and Catalan and the six checks of people whose documentation has been stolen confirmed that the theft had taken place in Barcelona city or province and in Valencia.

Some channels offer a list of rates by country, both for real and current documentation and for false papers. In specific cases they mentioned discounts for customers. A British or German passport cost $ 2,000 in one of the groups, while a French one went down to $ 1,500. In this channel they sell for example a “new identity pack”, which consists of a passport, ID, driver’s license and a free SIM card, all for $ 3,000. In these cases it is understood that it is false documentation from the photo of someone who supposedly needs a new identity. In some cases the offers included new birth certificates, social security cards or diplomas.

Seisdedos asked for details in a private conversation to buy Spanish documentation. They asked him 450 euros for a real one, which he could take as a reference to someone who presumably looked like him; and 300 for a fake, with your photo. The payment method was bitcoin to an account that has registered 88 transactions and has entered close to 9,000 euros. “I also asked for information on shipping methods. He intended to narrow down his country of origin based on shipping time. But they were sent to me by DHL and that includes almost everyone in a couple of days, ”he explains.

It depends on the imagination

How useful is this type of documentation? It depends on the imagination of the buyer. The National Police recalls that with the complaint and the renewal of the document, the previous one is annulled and is officially unusable. If the police check if this document is real, it will appear in the system as canceled, with the problems that this may entail for the person who carries it.

That does not imply that a valid card does not have a multitude of other uses to hide identities away from immigration agents. It can serve as additional support in purchases with a re-stamped card, for example. A card with a face similar to the buyer and a card with a valid number but with the same name as the DNI can be used in many businesses. It can also be used for shopping on-line, ask for credits or open a telephone line and not pay. The real person who appears on the DNI has in some cases a good problem. For this reason, the complaint will be a basic document if a company demands payment for something that a criminal has hired on behalf of someone whose DNI was stolen. It can also be used to close sales in applications like Wallapop, where a card is sometimes requested as proof that it is not a scam.

Those fraudulent channels hosted on Telegram explain their supposed benefits, in a language that an expert in marketing would approve: “A second passport or DNI can expand the rights and freedom of everyone. The importance of getting a new identity includes traveling easily without getting into trouble with immigration agents. Also create your own business. Best of all, dual citizenship or a second passport can be the gateway to lower your taxes and improve the protection of your wealth or even your life. For a citizen of a totalitarian country or someone with a passport with few options to travel without visas, it means complete freedom of movement along with the right to live and work in a normal developed society.

