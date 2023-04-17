Monday, April 17, 2023
This is how this day went for the Mexicans in Europe: Santi Giménez does not believe in anyone and Montes scored a great goal

April 17, 2023
This weekend ended another week for Mexicans who are trying their luck in the Old Continent.

And as it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present you how the national players fared in Europe. Santi Giménez is that he does not believe in anyone!

Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano. /MB Media/Getty Images

Last Saturday the Mexican Hirving Lozano he played 64 minutes in Napoli’s goalless draw against Hellas Verona.

‘Chucky’ could do little to make a difference in this match.

Francesco Caputo, Johan Vasquez

Johan Vasquez. / Marco M. Mantovani/GettyImages

The Cremonese of Johan Vasquez they won Empoli by the slightest difference, on one more date in Serie A.

The defender played the entire match and had a good performance. With this victory, the team reached 19 points and is penultimate in the general classification, continuing in the relegation zone.

What a moment you are living Cesar Montes with Spanish. Although it is true that the team lost 3-1 against Betis, his performance was outstanding, and he scored a great goal from the Chilean.

Andres Saved

Andres Saved. / Fran Santiago/Getty Images

In that same match against Espanyol, the experienced player Andres Guardado He played 89 minutes, substituting for his teammate Akouokou. A fulfilling job that the midfielder did.

Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez. / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez he had a good performance in the game where Ajax beat Emmen by a score of 3-1.

The ‘Machín’ provided the assist for the first goal, the work of Jorge Sánchez. At minute 32 ‘he was reprimanded.

the mexican side Jorge Sanchez He had a good weekend in Ajax’s 3-1 win over Emmen.

The footballer scored the first goal of the game at minute 22′ and assisted Bergwijn for the goal. Great match!

what to say about Santiago Gimenez? Without a doubt, the best Mexican player of the moment in Europe.

The ‘Bebote’ scored again, this time in Feyenoord’s 3-0 win over Cambuur. With this new score, Santi reached 19 goals in his first season in Europe.

Eric Gutierrez

Eric Gutierrez. /BSR Agency/GettyImages

The PSV of Eric Gutierrez He entered the always complicated field of the Kras Stadion to measure forces against Volendam.

Los Granjeros won 3-2 and the Mexican midfielder set up the pass for the third goal.

Marcelo Flores

Marcelo Flores. / Jam Media/Getty Images

The player Marcelo Flores He is still erased from the plans of coach Álvaro Díaz, who does not take him into account at Real Oviedo. In the most recent game, the team beat Lugo 2-1.

Jesus Crown

Jesus Crown. / Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona He stayed on the substitute bench in Sevilla’s 2-0 victory on their visit to Valencia.

gerardo arteaga

Gerardo Arteaga. /BSR Agency/GettyImages

In the Pro League of Belgian soccer, the footballer gerardo arteaga He continues to be the undisputed starter with GENK, being an important part of the 5-2 win against Anderlecht.

With this new victory, the Mexican team continues as the overall leader of the competition with 74 points.

Pineda Orbelín

Orbelin Pineda. /BSR Agency/GettyImages

The AEK of Athens where he plays Orbelin Pineda fell in their match against Olympiakos. The final score was 3-1 and the ‘Maguito’ played the 90 minutes of the match.

Guillermo Ochoa

Guillermo Ochoa. / Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Guillermo Ochoa drew 1-1 with Salernitana in the match against Torino. The national goalkeeper made a couple of saves and could have done more in the rival’s goal. With this tie, Paco Memo’s team is in 15th place with 30 points.

raul jimenez

Raul Jimenez / Naomi Baker/GettyImages

It seems that Raúl Jiménez’s journey with the Wolves is coming to an end. The ‘Lobo de Tepeji’ was not called up by Julen Lopetegue for the second day in a row.


