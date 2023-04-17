This is how this day went for the Mexicans in Europe: Santi Giménez does not believe in anyone and Montes scored a great goal

This weekend ended another week for Mexicans who are trying their luck in the Old Continent.
And as it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present you how the national players fared in Europe. Santi Giménez is that he does not believe in anyone!
Last Saturday the Mexican Hirving Lozano he played 64 minutes in Napoli’s goalless draw against Hellas Verona.
‘Chucky’ could do little to make a difference in this match.
The Cremonese of Johan Vasquez they won Empoli by the slightest difference, on one more date in Serie A.
The defender played the entire match and had a good performance. With this victory, the team reached 19 points and is penultimate in the general classification, continuing in the relegation zone.
What a moment you are living Cesar Montes with Spanish. Although it is true that the team lost 3-1 against Betis, his performance was outstanding, and he scored a great goal from the Chilean.
In that same match against Espanyol, the experienced player Andres Guardado He played 89 minutes, substituting for his teammate Akouokou. A fulfilling job that the midfielder did.
defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez he had a good performance in the game where Ajax beat Emmen by a score of 3-1.
The ‘Machín’ provided the assist for the first goal, the work of Jorge Sánchez. At minute 32 ‘he was reprimanded.
the mexican side Jorge Sanchez He had a good weekend in Ajax’s 3-1 win over Emmen.
The footballer scored the first goal of the game at minute 22′ and assisted Bergwijn for the goal. Great match!
what to say about Santiago Gimenez? Without a doubt, the best Mexican player of the moment in Europe.
The ‘Bebote’ scored again, this time in Feyenoord’s 3-0 win over Cambuur. With this new score, Santi reached 19 goals in his first season in Europe.
The PSV of Eric Gutierrez He entered the always complicated field of the Kras Stadion to measure forces against Volendam.
Los Granjeros won 3-2 and the Mexican midfielder set up the pass for the third goal.
The player Marcelo Flores He is still erased from the plans of coach Álvaro Díaz, who does not take him into account at Real Oviedo. In the most recent game, the team beat Lugo 2-1.
Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona He stayed on the substitute bench in Sevilla’s 2-0 victory on their visit to Valencia.
In the Pro League of Belgian soccer, the footballer gerardo arteaga He continues to be the undisputed starter with GENK, being an important part of the 5-2 win against Anderlecht.
With this new victory, the Mexican team continues as the overall leader of the competition with 74 points.
The AEK of Athens where he plays Orbelin Pineda fell in their match against Olympiakos. The final score was 3-1 and the ‘Maguito’ played the 90 minutes of the match.
Guillermo Ochoa drew 1-1 with Salernitana in the match against Torino. The national goalkeeper made a couple of saves and could have done more in the rival’s goal. With this tie, Paco Memo’s team is in 15th place with 30 points.
It seems that Raúl Jiménez’s journey with the Wolves is coming to an end. The ‘Lobo de Tepeji’ was not called up by Julen Lopetegue for the second day in a row.
