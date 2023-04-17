This is how this day went for the Mexicans in Europe: Santi Giménez does not believe in anyone and Montes scored a great goal

And as it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present you how the national players fared in Europe. Santi Giménez is that he does not believe in anyone!

‘Chucky’ could do little to make a difference in this match.

The defender played the entire match and had a good performance. With this victory, the team reached 19 points and is penultimate in the general classification, continuing in the relegation zone.

🎥🇪🇸⚽️ | THE GREAT GOAL OF OUR CÉSAR MONTES! YOU’RE CRAZY, PUPPY! 😮‍💨🫣 pic.twitter.com/36BV4llyWV — Alberto Rebolledo (@Broken007) April 15, 2023

The ‘Machín’ provided the assist for the first goal, the work of Jorge Sánchez. At minute 32 ‘he was reprimanded.

Goal by Jorge Sanchez! 🇲🇽⚽

And it was assisted by Edson Álvarez!!!!pic.twitter.com/92gjqgs2gf — Felix Rios (@Sangresudoryft1) April 16, 2023

The footballer scored the first goal of the game at minute 22′ and assisted Bergwijn for the goal. Great match!

Santiago Gimenez’s 19th goal in his first season in Europe El Bebote is one to match Chicharitopic.twitter.com/7g6cWJ6xnn – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) April 16, 2023

The ‘Bebote’ scored again, this time in Feyenoord’s 3-0 win over Cambuur. With this new score, Santi reached 19 goals in his first season in Europe.

Los Granjeros won 3-2 and the Mexican midfielder set up the pass for the third goal.

With this new victory, the Mexican team continues as the overall leader of the competition with 74 points.