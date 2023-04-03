This weekend ended one more date for the Mexican players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent.
Today, as is already a tradition in 90minwe present to you how the Aztec soccer players fared on the other side of the pond.
Here’s how this week went for the nationals in Europe.
Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton)
The Mexican striker Raul Jimenez Nothing is going well with Wolverhampton. After his long goal fast, he was left on the bench in Wolves’ 1-1 draw against Nottingham last Saturday.
Hirving Lozano (Napoli)
Hirving Lozano He appeared on the bench in the game where Napoli received a visit from Milan, a team that was not embarrassed and thrashed at home by a score of 4-0.
‘Chucky’ entered at minute 68′ for Politano and could do little in the game.
Johan Vasquez (Cremonese)
The situation of the Cremonese of Johan Vasquez it’s still complicated. The team lost again, this time against Atalanta 3-1. The Mexican defender came on as a substitute at minute 67′ and could contribute little on the field.
Cesar Montes (Spanish)
The defender Cesar Montes He played the 90 minutes in Espanyol’s defeat against Girona. The Periquitos team still hasn’t taken off and now they fell 2-1 on their visit to Municipal.
With this new defeat, the ‘Cachorro’ and company are at the limit of the relegation zone.
Edson Alvarez (Ajax)
For his part, in the Eredivisie, the Mexican Edson Alvarez He played the entire game, although he felt uncomfortable on the pitch and was booked at minute 7′.
Jorge Sanchez (Ajax)
In that same match Jorge Sanchez He returned to ownership and was replaced at 87′ by his teammate Lucca. The Mexican winger could be experiencing his last games as an Ajax footballer.
Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)
what to say about Santiago Gimenez? Without a doubt, today the best Mexican player who is trying his luck in the Old Continent.
Santi scored again for Feyenoord, in the 3-1 win against Sparta Rotterdam. With this victory, the Mexican team reached 64 points and continues as the leader of the tournament.
Erick Gutierrez (PSV)
The player’s PSV Eric Gutierrez thrashed NEC 4-2 on their visit to Goffertstadium. The Aztec midfielder had a discreet performance and was painted yellow at minute 85′.
Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo)
The Mexican youth Marcelo Flores Nothing is going well at Real Oviedo. And it is that the Spanish coach Álvaro Cervera has erased him from the team and again he stayed on the bench watching the 1-1 draw against Eibar.
Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens)
In the Greek League, Orbelin Pineda continues to be the undisputed starter for Argentine coach Matías Almeyda. In this weekend’s game, ‘Maguito’ came off the substitution at minute 71′, in addition to having taken the preventive card at 38′ in AEK’s 1-0 victory against PAOK.
With this victory, the Mexican team reached 63 points and is in first place.
Gerardo Arteaga (GENK)
In the Belgian Pro League, this Sunday Gerardo Arteaga appeared as a starter in Genk’s 2-1 win against Oh Leuven. The midfielder showed himself well on the field and won the one-on-ones that came his way.
