This is how this day was for the Mexicans in Europe: Santi unstoppable, Ochoa with an outstanding performance and more

This weekend ended one more day for the Aztec elements that are trying their luck in the Old Continent. Today, as is already a tradition in 90min, here we present how the Mexican soccer players fared on the other side of the pond. Santiago Giménez continues unstoppable!
Last Friday the Mexican player Hirving Lozano He started in Napoli’s 2-1 win over Lecce. ‘Chucky’ came on as a substitute at minute 66′ to bring on his teammate Ndombélé. His performance in the game was discreet.
The Cremonese of the Mexican defender Johan Vasquez returned to the path of victory, when last Saturday they defeated Sampdoria as a visitor by a score of 2-3.
Unfortunately, the helmsman left Vásquez on the bench, from where he watched his club win.
The puppy’ Cesar Montes there was little he could do to prevent Espanyol Barcelona from falling 2-1 against Athletic Club.
The Aztec defender played the 90 minutes and had a good performance, where the goals were not his responsibility. Now, the ‘Periquitos’ are still in the relegation zone with 27 points.
This Sunday the footballer Edson Alvarez He was an important part in Ajax’s win over Fortuna 4-0.
The ‘Machín’ played the whole game and became a wall in the middle part of the field.
for this match Jorge Sanchez He received the support of the coach again to start and he did not disappoint. The Mexican winger provided an assist on the first goal for Berhuis to open the scoring.
The experienced footballer Andres Guardado He stayed on the substitute bench in the defeat of Real Betis against Cádiz by a score of 2-0.
yes again Santiago Gimenez He did his thing again with Feyenoord and continues to show that he is the best Mexican player in Europe.
In the match against RKC, he got an assist and a goal to seal the 5-1 win. Unstoppable!
In the same Eredivisie, but with PSV, the midfielder Eric Gutierrez he was reunited with the goal.
The national team midfielder played the entire game and at minute 87′ a ball was found inside the area from a corner kick to score the fourth goal of the game.
again account Marcelo Flores He was again a bench with Real Oviedo in the 1-0 victory against Las Palmas.
This Sunday gerardo arteaga there was little he could do to prevent GENK’s defeat in the Belgian Pro League against Standard 2-0. The national soccer player played the entire match and was booked at minute 89′.
the mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He was a figure with Salernitana in last Friday’s game against Inter Milan, working hard and saving his team with the most scores on the line.
The youth squad from Santos Laguna scored his first goal with Sporting de Gijón and in European football this weekend. The 21-year-old winger helped in the victory against UD Ibiza and is receiving more and more opportunities.
#day #Mexicans #Europe #Santi #unstoppable #Ochoa #outstanding #performance
Leave a Reply