This weekend concluded another week for the Mexican soccer players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent. Compared to last day, now the Aztec elements were more discreet.
Here we present how this week went for the Aztec soccer players in Europe.
Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton)
The front Raul Alonso Jimenez He came on as a substitute at minute 28′ in Wolves’ 1-0 victory over Tottenham.
The Mexican ‘Wolf’ was initially on the bench, however, he entered prematurely to replace Diego Costa due to injury. The Aztec striker helped his squad win, as Adama Traoré’s goal came after Fraser Forster rebounded after a shot by Jiménez.
Hirving Lozano (Napoli)
For his part, Hirving Lozano He had no luck in the game last Friday where Napoli fell at home by the slightest difference against Lazio.
The ‘Chucky’ played 71 minutes in the game, being relieved in the complementary part by the Italian Matteo Politano.
Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana)
Guillermo Ochoa He continues in the ownership of Salernitana, where this Sunday they drew 0-0 against Sampdoria. The national goalkeeper had a discreet performance and everything seems to indicate that the next game will start again.
Andres Guardado (Real Betis)
The experienced Mexican player was on the bench in the game where Real Betis faced Real Madrid. The match ended in a goalless draw and Andres Guardado He came on as a substitute at minute 80′ for William Carvalho.
Cesar Montes (Spanish)
the aztec defender Cesar Montes could not avoid the fall of Espanyol de Barcelona in his visit to the Municipal José Zorrilla.
The ‘Cachorro’ had an outstanding performance and played the 90 minutes in the game where the Periquitos fell 2-1 against Real Valladolid.
Edson Alvarez (Ajax)
In the Eredivisie, Edson Alvarez He is still one of the immovable coach Heitinga. This Sunday the ‘Machín’ played the entire game where Ajax defeated NEC Nijmegen by the slightest difference.
With this victory they reached 52 points and are in second place in the competition, just below Feyenoord, which has 55 points.
Jorge Sanchez (Ajax)
For the second week in a row, Jorge Sanchez he stayed on the substitute bench and saw no activity. Without a doubt, and due to his mistakes, he has lost the confidence of the strategist.
Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)
This Saturday Santiago Gimenez He played the entire game where Feyenoord defeated Groningen by the slightest difference and with a goal from Idrissi.
With this victory, the Mexican striker’s team reached 55 points and continue as general leaders in the Eredivisie.
Erick Gutierrez (PSV)
Eric Gutierrez He came on as a substitute at 64′ to replace Bakayoko in PSV’s 1-0 win over RKC. The midfielder had a discreet performance.
Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens)
the national end Orbelin Pineda He was present in the win by a landslide for AEK Athens against OFI 3-0.
The ‘Maguito’ had a good time on the pitch, looking very participative. He came out of exchange at 76 ‘by the Swede Fransson.
Gerardo Arteaga (GENK)
As far as the Belgian Pro League is concerned, gerardo arteaga he put in a striking performance as GENK drew Sint-Truiden 2-2.
The Mexican set up the assist for the first goal of the game where his teammate Samatta scored to open the scoring.
