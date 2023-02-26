This weekend concluded another week for the Mexican players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent.
On this occasion, the vast majority did well and cooperated in some way to achieve victory with their respective squads.
Here we present how this week went for the Aztec soccer players in Europe.
Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton)
Last Friday the Mexican striker Raul Alonso Jimenez He started in Wolverhampton’s 1-1 draw against Fulham.
The ‘Mexican Wolf’ came off the substitution at minute 86′ to bring on his teammate Diego Costa. Little was shown by the Aztec attacker.
Hirving Lozano (Napoli)
For his part, in Serie A the ‘Diabolical Doll’ Hirving Lozano He had a difficult game with Napoli who beat Empoli 2-0 as a visitor.
‘Chucky’ was booked at minute 63′ and at minute 70 he was replaced by the Uruguayan Mathías Olivera.
Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana)
This Sunday the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa He returned to ownership with Salernitana. The goalkeeper had an outstanding performance and was a key player in the 3-0 win against AZ Monza.
Andres Guardado (Real Betis)
The first game this week in La Liga was last Friday between Elche and Real Betis where the experienced player plays Andres Guardado.
The national midfielder played the full 90 minutes and did a good job on the pitch in the 3-2 win. Likewise, he provided assistance for the second goal, the work of Juan Miranda.
Cesar Montes (Spanish)
the aztec defender Cesar Montes continues ‘on fire’ with Espanyol. Last Saturday the Periquitos team faced Mallorca at home and got the three points by winning 3-2.
The ‘Cachorro’ played the entire game and continues to be one of the immovable players in Spanish coach Diego’s eleven.
Edson Alvarez (Ajax)
Football player Edson Alvarez He is living his best football moment and every week he shows it with Ajax.
In the last game on their visit to Vitesse, the ‘Machín’ showed an outstanding performance and got up from a corner kick to score an accurate header and put in the decisive goal for the 2-1 win. It should be noted that minutes before the yellow card was earned.
Jorge Sanchez (Ajax)
For his part, Jorge Sanchez He is not having a good time with Ajax, and due to his constant mistakes, he watched this game from the substitute bench and saw no activity.
Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)
Santiago Gimenez is another of the Mexican elements that had an outstanding performance this weekend.
The ‘Bebote’ scored the third of the four goals in Feyenoord’s 4-2 win against Fortuna. The Aztec striker took advantage of a defensive error for Jahanbakhsh’s pass and immediately pushed the ball.
He came out of exchange at 60 ‘for Danilo.
Erick Gutierrez (PSV)
In the last match in the Eredivisie, PSV from Eric Gutierrez hosted FC Twente at home. The farmers had no problem and defeated 3-1.
The Mexican midfielder came on as a substitute at minute 77′ for Fábio Silva. His acting was discreet.
