The ‘Mexican Wolf’ came off the substitution at minute 86′ to bring on his teammate Diego Costa. Little was shown by the Aztec attacker.

‘Chucky’ was booked at minute 63′ and at minute 70 he was replaced by the Uruguayan Mathías Olivera.

The national midfielder played the full 90 minutes and did a good job on the pitch in the 3-2 win. Likewise, he provided assistance for the second goal, the work of Juan Miranda.

The ‘Cachorro’ played the entire game and continues to be one of the immovable players in Spanish coach Diego’s eleven.

In the last game on their visit to Vitesse, the ‘Machín’ showed an outstanding performance and got up from a corner kick to score an accurate header and put in the decisive goal for the 2-1 win. It should be noted that minutes before the yellow card was earned.

The ‘Bebote’ scored the third of the four goals in Feyenoord’s 4-2 win against Fortuna. The Aztec striker took advantage of a defensive error for Jahanbakhsh’s pass and immediately pushed the ball.

He came out of exchange at 60 ‘for Danilo.

The Mexican midfielder came on as a substitute at minute 77′ for Fábio Silva. His acting was discreet.