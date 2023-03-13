This weekend ended one more day for the Mexicans who are trying their luck in the Old Continent.
Compared to last week, the vast majority of Aztec elements on the other side of the pond now fared better.
Here we present how this week went for the Aztec soccer players in Europe.
Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton)
The front Raul Alonso Jimenez he could do little in Wolverhampton’s defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, losing 2-1 at St. Jame’s Park.
With this setback, the Wolves were left with 44 points and far from the zone for the title fight.
Johan Vasquez (Cremonese)
In Serie A the defender Johan Vasquez he played the entire game in Cremonese’s 2–0 loss to Fiorentina.
The defender could do little to avoid goals against. With this setback, the Mexican club is in last place and nothing of relegation.
Andres Guardado (Real Betis)
For his part, the midfielder Andres Guardado He played the 90 minutes of the match where Real Betis drew 1-1 against Villarreal as a visitor.
With this tie, the Verdiblancos continue in the fight for the top spots of the season, where they remain in fifth place with 42 points.
Cesar Montes (Spanish)
The Mexican defender Cesar Montes he played the entire game in Espanyol de Barcelona’s 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid.
The ‘Cachorro’ continues to do well with the Periquitos and has the full confidence of the Spanish coach Diego Martínez.
Edson Alvarez (Ajax)
What a level the Aztec midfielder is at Edson Alvarez. The ‘Machín’ scored the second goal with which Ajax thrashed Heerenveen 4-2 away.
The player kicked in from outside the area to beat the goalkeeper and thus get his third goal in the Eredivisie.
Jorge Sanchez (Ajax)
Contrary to that of Álvarez, Jorge Sanchez He lost all the confidence of the coach Heitinga, and once again watched the entire game from the substitute bench.
Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)
Another of the national elements that is living a good moment is Santiago Gimenez. The ‘Bebote’ scored his goal in Feyenoord’s 2-1 win against Volendam.
The Mexican striker took advantage of a good play by his teammate to shoot and thus beat goalkeeper Stankovic.
Erick Gutierrez (PSV)
Eric Gutierrez He came on as a substitute at minute 79′ in PSV’s victory over Cambuur by a score of 5-2. The midfielder had few opportunities on the pitch.
Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens)
This weekend the team Orbelin Pineda, AEK, fell 3-1 at home to Olympiacos of Greece. The ‘Maguito’ played the 90 minutes and was uncomfortable on the field due to the good mark of the rivals.
Gerardo Arteaga (GENK)
In the Belgian Pro League this weekend gerardo arteaga GENK fell to his team by a score of 2-1 against Unión Saint-Gilloise. The defender played the entire game and with this setback the Mexican team reached 67 points and continues as the leader.
