The Delta airline has been one of the protagonists of the week at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025. This aviation giant has celebrated its hundred years of history proving that technology and artificial intelligence are not just a Silicon Valley thing: classic companies can also renew themselves and get on the bandwagon of the new. tech.

In fact, they not only can, but they should. Users demand increasingly personalized experiences and for this it is essential to have technological tools. We also want quality and comfort, two aspects that are surely more easily achieved if we use the available technology.

So, This century-old company has been behind one of the most groundbreaking and amazing presentations at CES. Something that could be expected if we assume that his conference took place in the impressive Sphere in Las Vegas, the largest and most spectacular spherical building in the world: it can hold around 20,000 spectators, measures 112 meters high and 157 meters wide. and its exterior is covered by LED screens that cover an area of ​​about 54,0000 square meters.

Its size and external characteristics make it surprising enough, but also this avant-garde amphitheater It has various immersive accessories within its interior room. This allowed the nearly 10,000 attendees at the keynote from delta feel from your chairs the rumble of a plane taking off and the strong air of the turbines of reaction, while they saw hyperrealistic landscapes on the gigantic screen.

To make the presentation a complete showstars such as actress Viola Davis participated; the former professional player and American football commentator, Tom Brady, and the singer Lenny Kravitz.

At the end of the keynote, the gigantic Sphere screen became a great sky full of fireworks. Delta





A personal AI assistant to never miss a flight again

The first thing the company’s CEO, Ed Bastian, revealed was how the century-old airline is going to introduce AI into its user experience: your main bet is a new artificial intelligence assistant called Delta Conciergea tool launching this year that is designed to manage everything from relocating delayed flights to suggesting the quickest route to the gate.

This ‘concierge’, integrated into the Fly Delta application, will also help the passenger Don’t miss your flight by sending reminders and recommendations to get to the airport on time. And will even notify about the upcoming passport expiration and about the visa requirements, if you need one.

“In the coming years,” the company says, “the technology will offer useful destination-specific notifications, such as updates on weather conditionsto help with luggage and preparation.”

Delta Concierge is an AI tool designed to manage your air travel. Delta

Alliance with other majors: YouTube without advertising and free miles thanks to Uber

On the other hand, Bastian announced several partnerships with technology companies such as Uber or YouTube.

Starting this spring, SkyMiles members can Earn 1 mile for every dollar spent on Uber trips to and from airports2 miles per dollar in travel premium and 3 miles per dollar on Uber Reserve rides, as well as 1 mile per dollar spent on eligible restaurant and grocery store orders. According to Delta, more than 15% of all Uber ride bookings begin or end at an airport, so this partnership could be very beneficial.

In the future, Delta Concierge will also connect with Joby’s electric air taxi service. These companies announced their partnership in 2022 and expect to begin operating at Delta’s New York (LGA and JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) hubs in the coming years, pending approval from federal and local authorities. .

Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Promise to Transform the Airport Journeydrastically reducing travel times. A trip that could take 90 minutes by car could be completed in just 10 minutes with a Joby vehicle, according to Delta’s demonstration.

To improve the inflight experience, Delta introduced a cloud-based entertainment system and a collaboration with YouTube which will allow SkyMiles members to enjoy their favorite creators, podcasts and music artists no advertising during the flight.

The next in-seat screens will be QLED 4K. Delta

4K screens and Bluetooth on board

Finally, Delta released several updates to hardware and infrastructure within its aircraft.

The airline has plans to install new QLED 4K HDR smart displays on its planes starting in 2026, providing entertainment ultra high definition to passengers.

The screens will come with Bluetooth connectivity in all cabins, allowing travelers to pair their personal wireless devices.

