Because we spend so much time connected and using our smartphone, the vast majority of cyber scams occur through this device, and without a doubt one of the most common is those derived from phone calls.

While it is true that both phone manufacturers and app and platform developers work non-stop with the aim of introducing a whole series of protection and security measures to try to prevent this type of scams from occurring, such as systems that detect that a call is probably fraudulent, for examplethere are still hundreds of scams that manage to slip through.

Now, the telephone company O2 has just created a new solution using Artificial Intelligenceand as they explain, they have designed an AI so that act as if you were a granny in charge of answering phone calls from scammers with the aim of wasting their time, while at the same time getting on their nerves.

This ingenious idea is born from the reality that Older people are not only more vulnerable to technology, but they also have a harder time carrying out any type of action with it.. Starting from this base. from O2 they created this AI called Daisy so that He sounds, talks and looks like an old person, but in reality he is an AI trained to get rid of scammers.

This is because when making their random calls, the scammers will be redirected to this AI, and when they start the conversation they will believe that they are in front of a granny. At this moment they will think that they have everything ready to carry out a new and successful scam, however, they do not know that “torture” awaits them on the phone because AI is going to waste their time and patience.

As reflected in the promotional video, This AI acts like a granny who doesn’t know how to use her cell phone very well, and will ask, repeat and will do whatever it takes to waste the scammer’s time to the point where they can no longer control themselves, and end up insulting or even hanging up the call due to the frustration that speaking with this AI generates.

“While they’re busy ripping me off, they’re not ripping you off.”

This is a bit of a summary of this AI, which is integrated into scam call lists to keep scammers busy and prevent them from targeting real victims. Without a doubt this is a great measure, which gives the scammers a taste of their medicine, and will at least stop you from trying to scam someone for that day, for now Daisy is only available in the United Kingdom, where it operates O2, but it would not be surprising if more and more telephone companies created similar AI models.