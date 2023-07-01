Michelle Liwacz recently asked her freshmen at Slackwood Elementary to consider a problem: Antarctica is warming up. What could the penguins do to adapt?

One boy, Noah, said that the birds could cool off in the water, but he reconsidered after remembering all the hungry orcas waiting for them there. “Perhaps they could migrate to another cold place, like the United States in winter?” he asked. A girl, Aliya, he suggested that the humans give them floaties. And Jamie thought maybe penguins could build igloos—and some could live in her fridge.

New Jersey is the first, and so far only, US state to require that all students be taught about climate change from kindergarten to the last semester of high school. The theme is woven into most subjects, including physical education.

The standards are based on a powerful premise: climate change can be taught to younger students without scaring them. Instead of focusing on pessimism, the standards are designed to help children connect with what is happening in the natural world around them and learn to solve problems.

“When we shield them from so much, they’re not ready to deal with it when they find out, and it gets scarier when they understand that they’re in a position where they can actively think about solutions,” said Lauren Madden, a professor of elementary science education at the College of New Jersey.

Tammy Murphy, wife of Governor Phil Murphy, was the driving force behind the standards. She said climate change education was vital to help students tune in to the health of the planet, prepare for a new economy based on green energy, and adapt to climate changes that promise to intensify.

Some dissent has emerged. At a public hearing in May, critics pushed for discredited climate denial theories to be taught as well, saying that teaching climate science was a form of “indoctrination.”

However, a survey conducted in May by Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey found that 70 percent of state residents support teaching climate change in school.

At Slackwood Elementary, several parents said they were delighted with the climate lessons. It relieved them of some of the burden of explaining climate change and extreme weather, they said, and tapped into children’s curiosity about animals and nature.

“If they are more environmentally friendly, they will be good human beings,” said Niral Sheth, whose youngest daughter, Navya, is in Liwacz’s class.

On the playground, there is a fenced butterfly garden, a compost bin, and a bed of soil where the children have tested whether a commercial chemical fertilizer or a natural mix helped the plants better (natural won).

Children are taught that human activities such as transportation, heating, and livestock raising are overheating the planet, as one class book puts it, “making the Earth feel bad.”

However, the focus is on awareness raising and problem solving. Kindergartners are taught how everything is connected, along with the importance of pollinating insects. Freshmen learn about composting, recycling, and hydroponic gardening, and sophomores explore pollution and plastic. In some states there has been strong resistance to incorporating climate science into the curriculum. Some States falsely frame it as a topic of debate.

On concerns that learning about climate change may scare childrenMonica Nardone, a third-grade teacher in Trenton, New Jersey, noted that schools have drills to prepare for school shootings: “Really? How much more are we going to make them afraid?

BUCKLEY FACE

THE NEW YORK TIMES