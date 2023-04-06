A skull is the center of the activities that celebrate in Aragon, Spain, the 600 years since the death of one of its most illustrious sons: Pedro de Luna, known as the antipope.



After it was rolled around various places, in a story with theft included, this head is the key piece of the exhibition “Pope Luna: Knowledge, Diplomacy and Power in Medieval Europe”, which initiates dozens of events that will take place to commemorate the anniversary.

And it is also the sign of what seems to be the end of a dispute between two towns, Illueca (her hometown) and Sabiñán, who were fighting over her.

The Superior Court of Justice determined that the second is the one that has the right to house her, because it is the place where her remains rested.

25 11 1328 Pedro Martínez de Luna y Pérez de Gotor was born in Illueca, Zaragoza; proclaimed Pope with the name of Benedict XIII (antipope September 28, 1394-May 23, 1423); known as “Papa Luna”; Pope in the Avignon obedience. pic.twitter.com/XxdHA1gyhW — Rosali (@Rosa_sol) November 25, 2018

Theft of a skull

The remains rested until 2000, when at dawn on April 7 they stole the skull of Benedict XIII, which was his name as pontiff. After a few months, the mayor of Illueca began to receive anonymous messages asking for a ransom in exchange for returning the relic. In September of that year, the Civil Guard recovered her and arrested two young brothers who had taken her from the palace of the Counts of Argillo, in Sabiñán, and hidden in a booth on a lot that her parents had rented.

Faced with doubts about whether it was really the skull of Luna, a rigorous study began that lasted about five years, during which the remains were analyzed and emphasis was placed on the importance of the figure of this unique Spanish pontiff.

In 2016 the documentary 600 years without rest was released. El papa Luna, directed by Germán Roda, in which he tells the public how the forensic investigation took place, how the police operation was that found those guilty of the robbery and who was that man who six centuries ago co-starred in one of the most serious schisms that the Catholic Church suffered: that of Avignon.

A cult character and a convulsive schism

Pedro Martínez de Luna y Pérez de Gotor was born in Illueca in 1328 into a prominent Aragonese family. He began his military career and left it to enter the deep halls of the Church. He studied law at the University of Montpellier, in France. Pope Gregory XI made him a cardinal.

When this pontiff died, Bartholomew Prignano, Urban VI, was chosen as his successor in 1378. However, the majority of members of the college of cardinals considered that his election had happened under pressure and a new vote was held. As a result, Cardinal Roberto de Ginebra, known as Clement VII, came out. The schism was already served: Urban VI went to Rome and Clement VII took Avignon as his headquarters.

The Avignon, or Western, Schism was the splitting of the papal scepter into two heads chosen by the members of the Church themselves. Each one tried to attract parishioners and, in general, the followers of Avignon coincided with the Catholic countries of Europe, while those of Rome with the future Protestants.

When Clement VII died, Cardinal Pedro de Luna succeeded him, with the name of Benedict XIII, as already noted. The division followed with him. They besieged him in Avignon, but he did not give in. And, to finish completing such a convulsive picture, in 1409 a third pope was appointed, Alexander V.

A man who stood by his guns

Officially, Benedict was pontiff between 1394 and 1398, but, although a conclave considered him deposed, he continued his pontificate until 1423.; that is why he is known as an antipope. They came to declare him a heretic, and yet he refused to accept his dismissal.

The Council of Constance, held between 1414 and 1417, ended the schism with the election of Martin V.

Pope Luna always defended his legitimacy as pontiff, although in the end it was only recognized by the Crown of Aragon. At Avignon he suffered heavy sieges and was forced to return to his homeland. He took refuge in the castle of Peñíscola, where he died in 1423.

The obstinacy of Benedict XIII gave rise to the phrase “hold your ground”, in the sense of not changing your mind or position. “He was a stubborn pope like a good Aragonese, but he was one of the wisest and most cultured types of his time, of outstanding intelligence and who insisted on maintaining against all odds what he believed in,” explains the president of Aragon. , Javier Lamban.

He also regretted that he is considered an “antipope” and points out that he was “the architect of the commitment of Caspe, at the beginning of the 15th century, which, in some way, is the embryo of the future union of Spain between Isabel and Fernando”, the famous kings catholics.

I don’t know if it is in the public domain that the spectacular statue in Peñíscola of Benedict XIII, Pope Luna, is the work of Sergio Blanco Rivas, a sculptor and industrial technical engineer best known for having been part of the Mocedades group and the Sergio and Estibaliz duo.

But it is like this. pic.twitter.com/IgpvYdGggU — tedeteruel (@tedeteruel) February 1, 2022

no eternal rest

Pope Luna died, but he has not rested in peace. In Aragon he was venerated as if he were a saint, but that did not prevent the French from desecrating him in the War of the Spanish Succession (1701-1714) and leaving only his skull. The same one that was stolen in 2000 and that, since his rescue, he remained in the basement of the Provincial Museum of Zaragoza, while all kinds of studies were carried out on him and a space was adapted to house him.

Now it looks like the centerpiece of the exhibition Pope Luna: Knowledge, Diplomacy and Power in Medieval Europe which opened at the Alma Mater museum on March 31 and will run until July 2.

With it, the starting signal is given to the events that celebrate the anniversary throughout the year: concerts, talks, workshops, plays, book publications, more exhibitions… A stamp will be published and a lottery coupon will be issued. in her name. The recipes for his favorite dessert (lemon cake) and the aromatic water that he drank for headaches (and suffered many!), based on coriander seeds, fennel, anise, cinnamon, cumin and sugar, will also be recovered. among other ingredients.

So much celebration is not for less. His countrymen applaud the figure of this unique man. “Pope Luna is the most important Aragonese of all time”, the general director of Heritage, Marisancho Menjón, told the press. According to her, the antipope is “at the level of Goya”.

