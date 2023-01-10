This is how they robbed champion soccer players while they were giving the Olympic Tour in Bogotá

At least 10 players from the Bacatá team were victims of theft this holiday Monday in Bogotáas they celebrated their Nottingham Cup title.

This was denounced by those affected and their relatives, after noticing that some belongings that were in the improvised dressing rooms of the Olaya Herrera Stadium Parksouth of the country’s capital.

stolen champions

“We were already in the celebration when one of the girls goes to the dressing room that we have enabled and says that she does not have her cell phone, then they all run to look for their cell phones and, indeed, They took about 10 cell phones from the girls on the team“, Alejandro Pineda, technical assistant of the Bacatá team, told ‘CityTV’.

At the moment, according to those who make use of the Olaya Herrera field, the dressing rooms are being intervened. Meanwhile, the soccer players leave their belongings in some white tents, located in one of the corners of the place.

“When the girls play there is no security, there are no guards, there is nothing. But when the men play, even during the week, there are police, there are guards, there is everything. Girls are left stranded“, denounced Blanca González, mother of one of the champions.

“We are going to try to collaborate with the Police and the investigation that can be done with the videos from the cameras,” said Libardo Garzón, in a chat with ‘CityTV’.

*With reporting by Juan Sebastián Navarrete, from CityTV.​

