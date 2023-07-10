US President Joe Biden was received this Monday by an honor guard at Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of London, to meet with King Carlos III, with whom he will talk about the climate crisis.

The president arrived at the castle by helicopter, after the brief meeting that he had on Monday morning with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at the official residence on Downing Street.

On a relatively sunny day in Windsor, Welsh Guardsmen played the US anthem in the castle quadrangle before both heads of state reviewed the guard formed there.

Once inside, Biden and the king will dialogue with the participants of a forum that seeks to find a way to raise funds to help developing countries address the climate crisis.

US President Joe Biden, British King Charles III and the Honor Guard.

Last May, Biden did not travel to London to attend the coronation of Carlos III, who ascended the throne on September 8 on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The last time the president was in the United Kingdom was last April, on the occasion of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the peace that ended the conflict in Northern Ireland.

The two met at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2021, where then-Prince Charles had called for urgent action to combat climate change.

Later, Biden and Carlos III met at the G7 meeting (the richest countries in the world) in Cornwall (south-west England), also in 2021.

Climate change will be one of the topics of conversation between Biden and the king.

